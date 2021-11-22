Dwayne Johnson Joins People’s Choice Awards Honoree List

Dwayne Johnson will receive The People’s Champion award next month at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards, organizers NBC and E! said Monday. He joins an honors list that already includes Halle Berry, who will be honored with the People’s Icon Award.

Both lofty titles will be bestowed during the ceremony set for December 7 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, to air simultaneously on NBC and E! at 9 p.m. ET/PT. SNL and Kenan star Kenan Thompson will host.

Johnson and Seven Bucks Productions most recently made Netflix’s Red Notice, which was released November 5 and set a record as the largest opening day and weekend premiere for a Netflix film. Johnson, a 15-time People’s Choice honoree and two-time winner behind franchises like Fast & Furious and Jumanji, is up next with the New Line/DC movie Black Adam and Season 2 of NBC’s Young Rock based on his life.

“Dwayne is one of the most beloved actors of our time who has achieved unprecedented success throughout his career,” said Jen Neal, EVP, Entertainment Live Events, Specials & E! News, NBCUniversal Entertainment Television and Streaming. “During a period where there has been a lot of uncertainty, Johnson has displayed an uncanny ability to raise spirits and make people smile despite circumstances. His philanthropic efforts and international social media presence has made him a cultural leader and inspiration to many, making him the perfect recipient for ‘The People’s Champion’ award this year.”

Johnson was nominated for three People’s Choice Awards this year including Male Movie Star of 2021 for Jungle Cruise, Male TV Star of 2021 for Young Rock as well as Social Star of 2021.

A total of 40 categories are up for grabs during the December 7 ceremony (see the nominees here). Winners will be decided by online fan voting that concluded last week.