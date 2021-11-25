Dwayne Johnson Gives His Personal Pickup Truck Away To Shocked Navy Veteran, Telling Him: “Merry Christmas To You And Your Family!”

Dwayne Johnson posted a video of himself yesterday as he surprised an audience gathered to watch his hit Netflix film, Red Notice, on the big screen. Johnson provided free concessions, shoes, tequila, energy drinks and ice cream for all.

“I also wanted to do something BIG… something MASSIVE… something unforgettable for one fan,” he wrote later.

At the front of the auditorium he told the audience that he had something even more special in store for one of them.

“There’s a dude here, I read his story and I was really impressed by his story. I want to highlight him,” Johnson told the crowd. “His name is Oscar Rodriguez.”

A floored Rodriguez rushed to the front and got a big hug from the star. That wasn’t all he got.

Johnson went on to deliver Rodriguez his own It’s a Wonderful Life moment saying, “Your story really moved me.” The star then read off a laundry list of the good Rodriguez does in the world: He takes care of his 75 year old mom. He’s a personal trainer, helping people to get fit. He’s a leader at his church. He provides support and meals for women victimized by domestic violence. He’s a Navy veteran and, possibly most important, a kind human being.

“I’m just speechless,” said the veteran, “I feel so uplifted.” He then told Johnson he follows him on Instagram.

That bit is key, because when the star led Rodriguez outside to check out his custom, beefed-up truck in the parking lot, Rodriguez recognized it from social media: “I can’t tell you how many times I’ve seen you in this truck!”

“It is my truck,” the superstar told him, “and now it’s your truck!”

As an overwhelmed Rodriguez began to cry Johnson told him, “You do a lot of good for people, brother. The gym. The church. Your mom. Women. Women who need that support. Who are going through it.”

Why his own truck? Johnson explained he originally wanted to give the vet a Porsche.

“My original idea was to give away the Porsche Taycan, that I drive in the movie, Red Notice. So we reached out to Porsche, but they said no.” So Johnson reached into his own pocket.

“Oscar said it right, just before he drove away ~ it’s just love,” wrote Johnson later. “That’s all it is, brother. Just love. Go enjoy your new truck dude and Merry Christmas to you and your family!!!”