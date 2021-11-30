‘Dunk & Egg’: Steve Conrad To Write ‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel Series In Works At HBO

Steve Conrad (Patriot, Perpetual Grace, LTD) has been tapped as writer and executive producer on the Dunk & Egg prequel series to Game Of Thrones, which has been in the works at HBO, sources said. Rep for the premium network had no comment.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Dunk & Egg aka Tales of Dunk & Egg, based on George R.R. Martin’s series of fantasy novellas, is one of several new live-action GoT prequel projects that HBO has earmarked for development over the past year, along with a couple of animated ideas that are being considered for sibling HBO Max. Neither of them have been confirmed by the network or streamer.

Set in the world of Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire on which Game of Thrones was based, the Dunk & Egg series would follow the adventures of Dunk (Ser Duncan the Tall) and Egg (the future king Aegon V. Taregaryen), some 90 years before the events of A Song of Ice and Fire, sources close to the project told Deadline in January.

Martin has published three Dunk & Egg novellas to date — The Hedge Knight (1998), The Sworn Sword (2003), and The Mystery Knight (2010). He has teased multiple upcoming installments in the series whose status is unknown.

The first GoT prequel to go to series, House of the Dragon, is expected to debut on HBO next year.

Conrad’s feature writing credits include Wonder, Unfinished Business, The Pursuit of Happyness and The Weather Man. In TV, he created Prime Video’s Patriot and the upcoming AMC+ animated neo-noir series Ultra City Smiths and co-created Epix’s Perpetual Grace, LTD. He also served as director on all three shows. Conrad is repped by CAA.