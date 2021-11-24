‘Dune’ Returning To Imax As Pic Nears $100M Domestic Box Office

EXCLUSIVE: By this weekend, Warner Bros/Legendary’s Dune will cross $100M, making it the second movie from the studio this year to clear the century mark stateside off their controversial day-and-date theatrical HBO Max pandemic strategy.

But with the Denis Villeneuve-directed adaptation of the Frank Herbert exclusively available in theaters now in its second month of release, sans availability on HBO Max, we’ve learned that the sci-fi epic is returning to Imax theaters on Dec. 3 for a limited time.

Dune‘s Imax box office to date is close to $50M. Worldwide, Imax is capturing over 13% over the pic’s total global box office. Stateside, the large format exhibitor reps 20% of the total box office.

In many theatres, Dune will have an Imax-exclusive 1.90:1 aspect ratio. By being specially shot and formatted for Imax, moviegoers will experience up to 26% more picture for the film. In select locations worldwide, Dune will have an Imax-exclusive 1.43 aspect ratio, with up to 40% more picture for the film.

Dune is still in the top 5 at the box office, making over $490K on Tuesday, +7% from Monday with a running total of $99.3M. A $100M movie heading into Oscar season are feasible bragging rights for Warner Bros., even though most adult films are challenged at the box office; Dune of course being a fan-boy event. Villeneuve’s 2017 sci-fi drama Arrival earned eight Oscar noms, including Best Picture and Director, and winning for Sound Editing.

Currently, over the Thanksgiving week, Imax domestic locations are showing Sony’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife exclusively.