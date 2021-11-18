Dublin International Film Festival To Honor Adam McKay At ‘Don’t Look Up’ Screening

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: Writer/Director/Producer Adam McKay from Netflix's 'Don’t Look Up' attends the Deadline's The Contenders Film at DGA Theater Complex on November 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Deadline)

Adam McKay will receive the Volta Award from the Dublin International Film Festival (DIFF) in recognition of his contribution to film.

The filmmaker will travel to Dublin to pick up the prize during an out-of-festival screening of his latest pic, the Netflix comedy Don’t Look Up, on December 16 ahead of its Netflix launch on December 24. The film is opening in select theaters from December 10. It tells the story of two low-level astronomers who go on a giant media tour to warn of an approaching comet that will destroy Earth.

Previous winners of the Volta at DIFF include Daniel Day Lewis, Al Pacino, Kristin Scott Thomas and Thierry Frémaux. It was originally created in honor of James Joyce who in 1909 opened the Volta Picture Theatre, Ireland’s first dedicated cinema in Dublin.

McKay, who produces through his own banner Hyperobject Industries, has a lengthy list of hits to his name, including Vice, The Big Short and Succession. Upcoming he has the feature The Menu starring Anya Taylor-Joy and a HBO drama series about the Lakers, as well as a show inspired by Parasite, which he is making with Bong Joon Ho.

Virgin Media DIFF festival director Grainne Humphreys said, “We are thrilled to honour Adam McKay and his impressive body of work. Adam is such a unique and fearless filmmaker, making difficult yet vitally important stories highly entertaining. As the 2022 festival will present a season of new comedies from around the world, we are delighted to salute and celebrate the creator of Anchorman, The Big Short and his latest brilliant comedy, Don’t Look Up.”

The Dublin International Film Festival’s 2022 edition will be held from February 23 to March 6.