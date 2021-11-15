Golden State Warriors Star Draymond Green To Host Weekly Podcast For Colin Cowherd-IHeartMedia Network The Volume

EXCLUSIVE: Draymond Green, a mainstay of the Golden State Warriors’ multiple NBA championships during the past decade, will host a weekly podcast for emerging network The Volume.

The Draymond Green Show will have new episodes released every Wednesday during the season. Green will also serve as a strategic advisor to The Volume, guiding the company on talent hires and business initiatives.

Sports media personality Colin Cowherd and iHeartMedia founded The Volume last February.

“At the Volume, we are consistently looking for people who are unique and fearless. No one in the NBA captures that combination more than Draymond Green,” Cowherd said. “We are excited that Draymond chose to be part of The Volume as both a host and advisor. We look forward to benefitting from his expertise as both a talent and strategic thinker as we continue to build the network.”

Related Story Anaheim Ducks GM Resigns After Misconduct Allegations; One Of Several Toxic Work Environment Investigations At Major Sports Franchises

Green is in his 10th season with the Warriors, who are the NBA’s hottest team. They have the league’s best record after struggling through the past couple of years, beset by injuries. Green joins a growing number of NBA players exploring media and entertainment opportunities. As one of the league’s elite defenders, he has won accolades and admirers, but his brash style of play has also gotten under the skin of opponents, officials and some basketball fans.

“I’ve always wanted to bring more of a player perspective to the stories coming out of the league. And there’s nothing I enjoy more than engaging with both my haters and fans. I’m excited to do all of that on this show,” Green said. “This partnership also gives me a unique opportunity to identify other emerging talent from the worlds of sports and entertainment and give them a platform to talk about their own experiences.”

Among the segments planned for The Draymond Green Show will be “The Death Lineup,” in which the host picks his “most fascinating people” of the week; “Commissioner Dray,” featuring a new NBA rule he would enforce if named commissioner; and “Blind Compliments,” where Green has to say something nice about randomly selected NBA players.

In addition to audio, The Draymond Green Show will also be available in video via The Volume’s YouTube channel and via clips circulated on social media.