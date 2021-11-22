New York’s Drama League Sets Return To In-Person Awards Event For 2022

New York’s Drama League Awards will return to an in-person event next spring after two consecutive ceremonies were held virtually due to the Covid pandemic: The 88th Annual Drama League Awards will be presented at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on Friday, May 20, 2022.

Considered the country’s longest running theater award event, the Drama League Awards honor excellence in Broadway and Off Broadway theater. In addition to performances, plays and musicals, the League will include directing categories for the first time.

The 2020 and 2021 ceremonies were held virtually. To be eligible for 2022, Broadway and Off Broadway non-virtual productions will need to have been in previews between March 16, 2021 and April 20, 2022.

“We’ve all learned in this time how important being together is. said Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, Drama League Artistic Director. “It is the lifeblood of the theater, and the reason so many have made it an irreplaceable part of their lives. As the oldest theatrical honors in North America, The Drama League Awards in 2022 will celebrate the greatest talent in the world, the revival and return of our industry, while reveling in the joy that comes from being together again, at last.”

Traditionally, the Drama League has included a Founders Award in Directing as a lifetime achievement recognition, but decided to expand in 2022 to Outstanding Direction of a Play and Outstanding Direction of a Musical categories. Said Stelian-Shanks, “But in this time, it felt important for us to also recognize the extraordinary directors who are leading productions with vision and excellence.”

Nominations for the 2021-22 Broadway and Off Broadway season will be announced on Friday, April 22, 2022. In addition to the new competitive directing categories, awards will be presented for Distinguished Performance, Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, Founders Award for Excellence in Directing, Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater, Contribution to the Theater Award and The Gratitude Award.