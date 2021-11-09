Drake Speaks Out On Astroworld Tragedy: “My Heart Is Broken”

Canadian rapper Drake has spoken out for the first time since the tragic incident at the Astroworld festival in Houston that left eight people dead.

The musician, who guested at the Travis Scott-run concert, took to Instagram to pen a first public reaction since events unfolded on November 5.

“I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy,” Drake wrote. “I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself.”

“My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering,” he continued. “I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all.”

A crowd surge during the festival last week saw scores of people crushed, with the victims who died ranging from 14 to 27. Travis Scott, who founded the event, was performing at the time.

Since the incident, both Scott and Drake have been sued by a law firm, on behalf of a victim who was severely injured, for having “incited mayhem”.

Here’s Drake’s Instagram post: