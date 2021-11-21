Dr. Anthony Fauci Walks Back Definition Of ‘Fully Vaccinated’ In ‘This Week’ Interview

Fully vaccinated doesn’t necessarily mean you have received a Covid-19 booster, said Dr. Anthony Fauci in a Sunday interview with ABC’s This Week.

“If you look at the data that we have, fully vaccinated right now, by definition, is the original two doses [of] … Pfizer and Moderna and a single dose with [the one-shot Johnson & Johnson],” Fauci told ABC anchor Martha Raddatz on This Week.

“We’ll continue to follow the data, because right now when we’re boosting people, what we’re doing is following them. We’re going to see what the durability of that protection is, and as we always do, you just follow and let the data guide your policy and let the data guide your recommendations.”

The statement contradicts Fauci’s previous assertions that boosters were necessary to become fully vaccinated. Fauci previously said that booster shots should be part of the “standard regimen.”

Despite the flip-flop on the definition, Fauci still recommended booster shots for adults 18 and over. He also said that while the federal definition of fully vaccinated did not include boosters, he said that adding that recommendation in the future is a possibility.