‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’: Teaser Preview & First-Look Photos; Trailer To Screen With ‘Belfast’ In Theaters This Weekend

The teaser trailer for Focus Features’ Downton Abbey: A New Era has been set to run exclusively in theaters on fellow Focus title Belfast this weekend. Above is a preview of the teaser while below are first-look photos from the sequel to 2019’s global hit. Downton Abbey: A New Era is due to open globally starting March 18, 2022.

Teaser footage was originally screened for CinemaCon attendees back in August, reuniting us with the Crawley family and the Downton staff as preparations for an overseas journey are underway — and a wedding is afoot.

Today’s preview above offers snippets of that same footage as we return to the Grantham estate, while the photos below tell us that Lady Edith (Laura Carmichael), her husband Bertie (Harry Hadden-Paton), Tom Branston (Allen Leech) and Tuppence Middleton’s Lucy Smith are game for a spot of tennis. We also get a first-look at Downton newcomer Laura Haddock as Myrna Dalgleish.

Along with the above, the first pic’s original principal cast is returning including Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, David Haig, Geraldine James, Robert James-Collier, Simon Jones, Phyllis Logan, Sophie McShera, Middleton, Stephen Campbell Moore, Lesley Nicol, Kate Phillips, Imelda Staunton and Penelope Wilton. New additions include Haddock, Hugh Dancy, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West.

The screenplay is by Downton creator and Oscar winner Julian Fellowes, with Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning Gareth Neame and Emmy Award-winning Liz Trubridge producing with Fellowes. BAFTA- and Emmy-nominated Simon Curtis (My Week With Marilyn) is directing.

The initial film, which carried on from the beloved series, followed a visit to the Grantham estate by the King and Queen of England, and ended with a ball fit for the Royal Family. It was a global hit with $97M in domestic box office and $237.9M worldwide.

Downton Abbey: A New Era is a Carnival Films production.

Here’s a look at the first-look photos:

