The Double Deuce Back In Business? MGM Ramps Up ‘Road House’ Reboot With Jake Gyllenhaal And Doug Liman Circling

EXCLUSIVE: The Double Deuce may finally be reopening its doors. Sources tell Deadline that MGM’s Road House remake is gaining momentum, with Jake Gyllenhaal in talks to star and Doug Liman in talks to direct. When this would go into production is still TBD as Gyllenhaal is about to shoot Guy Ritchie’s The Interpreter and Liman is currently prepping his Everest pic, though insiders add that execs are already meeting with writers to rewrite a previous draft and view the film as a high priority.

Released in 1989, the original film starred Patrick Swayze as Dalton, a bouncer hired to clean up one of the rowdiest, loudest bars in Missouri, The Double Deuce. Swayze’s character is put to the test when he needs to protect the town from a corrupt businessman. The film became an instant hit and is still considered a favorite role among fans of the late Swayze. MGM has been playing around with how to reboot the IP for a while, including an idea of having Ronda Rousey in the lead role; that plan was ultimately shelved.

As for this reboot, its unknown whether it’s a straight remake or a modern take on the material, and its also unknown if Gyllenhaal will be playing the role of Dalton or play a completely new character in that world. Given Liman’s track record of high-speed thrills and action, along with his innovative style with rich and interesting stories, audiences can expect that same fun that the original delivered on. As for Gyllenhaal, the role gives him another fun, physical role to dig his teeth into after recently working with directors like Michael Bay and now Ritchie, both of whom, like Liman, are known for bringing the fireworks to their projects.

Besides his upcoming shoot on The Interpreter, Gyllenhaal continues to be one of the busiest stars in Hollywood on multiple fronts starting with his Netflix thriller The Guilty. The film premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, with Gyllenhaal earning another strong round of reviews for his performance. The film bowed on Netflix on October 1.

He also recently had a strong showing on the stage in 2021, earning Tony Awards nominations for Lead Actor for his work on Sea Wall/A Life as well as two producing nominations (one for Sea Wall/A Life and one for Slave Play). Next up for Gyllenhaal is his action thriller Ambulance, with Bay directing. The first footage was released at CinemaCon and wowed audiences in August; it bows in 2022.

Like Gyllenhaal, Liman also found ways to stay busy during the pandemic, directing the heist pic Locked Down, which was inspired by the global Covid-19 lockdowns. He is also developing the new untitled space pic with Tom Cruise that will mark the first major studio film to shoot in space. Universal recently landed rights to the project in a lucrative deal.

Gyllenhaal is repped by WME and Liman is repped by CAA.