Dolly Parton Reunites With ‘9 To 5’ Co-Stars In ‘Grace And Frankie’s Series Finale

Judy, Violet and Doralee will be together once again. Dolly Parton will join her 9 to 5 co-stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as a guest star in the series finale of Netflix’s Grace and Frankie. Character and plot details are not being revealed.

The first four episodes of the seventh and final season are available for streaming now, and the final 12 episodes will premiere in 2022 on Netflix.

The news comes as production on the series wrapped earlier this week.

Fonda and Tomlin star as Grace and Frankie, respectively, along with Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Baron Vaughn, Ethan Embry, and Peter Gallagher, who all reprise their roles in the seventh and final season.

The series launched with Grace and Frankie’s lives being turned upside down after their husbands reveal they are gay and leave them for each other. Both sparring partners and partners-in-crime, Grace and Frankie form an unlikely and unbreakable bond and face their uncertain futures head-on, hand-in-hand.

The status quo changed dramatically in Season 6, with Grace becoming a newly remarried woman.

When it wraps, Skydance Television-produced Grace and Frankie will make history as the longest-running Netflix original series ever, out of both comedy and drama, with 94 episodes.

Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris return as showrunners and executive producers of the final season, alongside executive producers Robbie Tollin, Hannah KS Canter, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Marcy Ross, Paula Weinstein, and Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg,

and Bill Bost.

The 1980 film 9 To 5 starred Fonda, Tomlin, and Parton as three working women who live out their fantasies of getting even with and overthrowing the company’s autocratic, “sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot” boss, played by Dabney Coleman. The film, which grossed over $103.9 million, served as a star vehicle for Parton, launching her permanently into mainstream pop culture.