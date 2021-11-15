Disneyland Closing Mickey Mouse’s Toontown In March For Makeover, Will Reopen in Early 2023 With New Ride, Iconic Feature

Mickey Mouse’s Toontown at Disneyland will close in March 2022 to undergo a reimagining of the space which will cater to families with young children, theme park officials announced today.

When Toontown reopens in early 2023, Disneyland officials said, Imagineers have envisioned all-new experiences so families and young children will have more opportunities to enjoy “a vibrant symphony of sights, sounds and sensations” as they “slide, spin, splash, touch and listen.”

There also will be open, grassy spaces for spontaneous play and relaxation. Toontown will reopen alongside a new attraction called Mickey & Minnie’s Runway Railway.

The news was shared Monday at the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) Expo by Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, and posted on the Disney Parks blog.

One of the new features in Mickey’s Toontown will be CenTOONial Park. It’s the first space guests will see when they enter. The natural space will be anchored by two interactive play experiences, one of which is described as “a center icon for Mickey’s Toontown.”

That’s a fountain designed for kids’ play will be placed in the center of CenTOONial Park. “At its base, water tables will invite guests to play with the water and have a sensory experience. At night, the fountain will be brought to life in a unique spectacle,” according to the Disney Parks blog.

The second play experience involves a “dreaming tree,” inspired by the tree Walt Disney would daydream under when he was young. Its sculpted tree roots and undulating topography will provide an opportunity for children to play, crawl and explore.

Park officials said more details will be announced soon.

City News Service contributed to this report.