Disney+ Unveils Debut Spanish Original; Sets ‘Wedding Season’ Cast

Disney+ has unveiled its debut Spanish original series, set casts for upcoming romantic thriller Wedding Season / live action adventure Nautilus and acquired Fremantle dystopian drama Anna.

Created by Lourdes Iglesias and 12-time Goya Award-winners Jose Mari Goenaga, Jon Garaño and Aitor Arregi, Balenciaga (working title) will tell the story of a man who dares to defy his social status as the son of a seamstress and a fisherman. Using his natural talent, constant work and sharp nose for business, he goes on to become one of the most prominent fashion designers of all time.

The six-part show marks the start of Spain’s original content pipeline for Disney+ and is the 21st outside of the US, as the streamer looks to meet its target of 60 by 2024. Of the 21, 16 have been scripted and five non-scripted.

Meanwhile, Dancing Ledge Productions’ drama Wedding Season has boarded Valhalla’s Gavin Drea to star opposite Rosa Salazar as her on-again, off-again lover, with a wealth of other cast members joining including The Stranger’s Jade Harrison and Game of Thrones’ Jamie Michie.

The previously announced series stars Salazar as Katie, a picture-perfect bride who we meet on her wedding day surrounded by the dead bodies of her new husband and every member of his family.

Deadline also revealed exclusively earlier that Shazad Latif will play the lead in live action adventure Nautilus, the big budget remake of 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea.

The shows were revealed at today’s Disney+ Day taking place in the U.S, with more set to be revealed through the day.

Anna acquisition

Disney+ has also struck a multi-territory deal with Fremantle for Italian dystopian drama Anna.

The Sky Original, produced by Wildside and co-produced by ARTE France, Fremantle, the New Life Company and Kwaï, will launch on Disney+ in the UK and Ireland, Spain, Portugal, France, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

The six-parter, about a ravaged world destroyed by a virus that kills adults but spares children, is set to launch on AMC+ in the US and has been picked up by other broadcasters.