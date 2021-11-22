Disney Television Animation Hires Lisa Fragner & Promotes Elizabeth Waybright Taylor

EXCLUSIVE: Disney Television Animation, the division responsible for series including Monsters at Work and Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends, is staffing up.

The business has hired former Blue Sky Studios and 20th Century Fox Animation exec Lisa Fragner and promoted Elizabeth Waybright Taylor.

Fragner, who has been consulting with Disney Television Animation since April, officially became VP Development this month. She has been tasked with bolstering the animation studio’s content slate for Disney+.

Based in New York, she reports to Emily Hart, SVP Animation Development, Disney Branded Television.

Fragner was previously VP and Head of Development ay Disney’s Blue Sky Studios, where she worked on feature films including Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs and Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who. She also secured the rights to several feature film properties for 20th Century Fox Animation and Fox Family feature divisions including the animated Confessions of an Imaginary Friend and live-action Better Nate Than Ever.

Related Story Disney Greenlights Animated Family Comedy 'Primos' From Natasha Kline

Meredith Roberts, SVP and GM, Television Animation, Disney Branded Television, said, “Strong creative executives are the key to our success in the marketplace. Lisa has deep experience in the animation industry, and her acute creative and business sense — especially as a longtime mentor of creator talent from underrepresented groups — is a hand-in-glove fit with our commitment to world-class storytelling. Emily’s team has demonstrated formidable talent and ability to collaborate across the Company, and I have confidence that we will continue to meet our ambitious goals.”

Separately, Taylor has been promoted to VP Development, Disney Television Animation, overseeing a team that looks after animated content for Disney Channel and its audience of kids 6-11 and families. She was most recently Executive Director, Development, Disney Television Animation and has been at the company for 11 years. She now also reports to Hart.

Taylor has shepherded projects including The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, Amphibia, Kiff and Primos.

Hart said, “Elizabeth’s decade of experience at TVA and her passion for creator-driven projects makes her the ideal executive to lead our development slate for Disney Channel. She has an eye toward curating character-driven comedies and is a strong partner and ally to talent — a true champion of their creative vision. I’m delighted to see her take on this leadership role with the development team.”