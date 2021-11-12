Disney+ Day: All The Streamer’s Film & TV News From Premiere Dates To Series Orders

Disney+ Day wrapped Friday after a three-hour blitz that in the end premiered more than 25 new pieces of content while debuting first looks, new trailers and exclusive clips for original series and movies across Disney’s brands Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and its international operation Star.
Here’s what’s premiering today on Disney+ to celebrate the streamer’s second birthday:
November 12 Premieres
The Ballad of Nessie
Ciao Alberto
Dopesick (international markets)
Enchanted
Entrelazados
Fancy Nancy (Season 3, day and date with Disney Junior premiere)
Feast
Frozen Fever
Get a Horse!
Home Sweet Home Alone
Jungle Cruise
The Little Matchgirl
The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles
Marvel Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings
Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special
Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye
Olaf Presents
Paperman
Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings
The Simpsons in Plusaversary
Spin
Tangled Ever After
Tick Tock Tale
Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett
The World According to Jeff Goldblum
Here’s what Disney+ rolled out on the premiere/release date front, along with links to the coverage and assets.
Future premiere dates/months/seasons
November 25, 2021
The Beatles: Get Back / Disney
Watch clip here.
December 3, 2021
Diary of a Wimpy Kid /Disney
Read story here.
December 8, 2021
Welcome to Earth / Nat Geo
January 28, 2022
The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild / Disney
February 2022
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder / Disney
Read story here.
February 18, 2022
Sneakerella / Disney
Spring 2022
Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers / Disney
Better Nate Than Ever / Disney
Read story here.
March 2022
Cheaper by the Dozen / Disney
Read story here.
Fall 2022
Disenchanted / Disney
Read story here.
Hocus Pocus 2 / Disney
Read story here.
Pinocchio / Disney
Summer 2022
Baymax / Disney
Read story here.
Sometime in 2022
America The Beautiful / Nat Geo
Cars on the Road / Pixar
Read story here.
Limitless / Nat Geo
Obi-Wan Kenobi / Lucasfilm
Read story here.
Rodrick Rules / Disney
Read story here.
Willow / Lucasfilm
Read story here.
Zootopia+ / Disney
Read story here.
2023
Tiana / Disney
Read story here.
Win or Lose / Pixar
International
Here are Disney’s overseas’ additions. Four 20th Century Studios titles landed homes via Star in international markets, to be streamed on Hulu in the U.S. and Star+ in Latin America. (Read story here.)
Spring 2022
No Exit
Summer 2022
Prey
Read story here.
The Princess
Sometime in 2022
Rosaline
Marvel
Disney+ also unveiled a separate special celebrating its Marvel properties, and revealed it has ordered the animated series Marvel Zombies as well as comics-rooted X-Men ‘97 and Spider-Man: Freshman Year. (Read story here.)
That is in addition to mentions of (per Disney descriptions):
Hawkeye is set in post-blip New York City where Clint Barton aka Hawkeye has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with 22-year-old skilled archer Kate Bishop to unravel a criminal conspiracy. The series stars Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton and newcomer Alaqua Cox. Episodes are directed by executive producer Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert & Bertie; executive producer Jonathan Igla is head writer. The series premieres November 24, 2021. Enjoy an action-packed look in the Marvel Studios special on Disney+.
Moon Knight: Get a first look at “Moon Knight,” a new globetrotting action-adventure series featuring a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt. “Moon Knight” is directed by executive producer Mohamed Diab; Jeremy Slater is head writer. The series is coming to Disney+ in 2022.
She-Hulk: See Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases. “She-Hulk” will welcome a host of Marvel characters to the series, including the Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo, and the Abomination, played by Tim Roth. The new comedy series coming to Disney+ in 2022 is directed by executive producer Kat Coiro with Anu Valia also directing. Executive producer Jessica Gao serves as head writer.
Ms. Marvel introduces Kamala Khan—a 16-year-old Pakistani American from Jersey City. An aspiring artist, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she is a huge fan of the Avengers—and one in particular, Captain Marvel. But Kamala has always struggled to find her place in the world—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. The series is directed by executive producers Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, with executive producer Bisha K. Ali serving as head writer. “Ms. Marvel” premieres on Disney+ in Summer 2022.
More Marvel series making news included:
- Echo: a series starring Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez, who will be introduced in “Hawkeye”
- Ironheart: a series starring Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a genius inventor who creates the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man
- Agatha: House of Harkness: a series starring Kathryn Hahn as her character from “WandaVision.” Jac Schaefer returns as executive producer and head writer.
- Secret Invasion: a series starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos—characters who first met in “Captain Marvel.” The crossover comic event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.
- The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: a special written and directed by “Guardians of the Galaxy” veteran James Gunn
- X-MEN ‘97: an animated series from Marvel Studios that explores new stories in the iconic ‘90s timeline of the original series. Beau DeMayo is executive producer and head writer.
- What If…? (Season 2): the second season of the fan-favorite animated series. After enlisting the Guardians of the Multiverse to stop Infinity Ultron, The Watcher returns in Season 2 of “What If…?” to meet new heroes and explore more strange new worlds in the MCU’s ever-expanding Multiverse. Directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews with executive producer AC Bradley serving as head writer.
- Spider-Man: Freshman Year: an animated series that follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU, with a journey unlike we’ve ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots. Executive producer Jeff Trammel serves as head writer.
- I Am Groot: a series of original shorts exploring Baby Groot’s glory days growing up, and getting into trouble, among the stars. Directed by executive producer Kirsten Lepore.
- Marvel Zombies: an animated series from Marvel Studios that reimagines the Marvel Universe as a new generation of heroes battle against an ever-spreading zombie scourge. Written by executive producer Zeb Wells and directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews.
