Disney+ Day: All The Streamer’s Film & TV News From Premiere Dates To Series Orders

Disney+ Day wrapped Friday after a three-hour blitz that in the end premiered more than 25 new pieces of content while debuting first looks, new trailers and exclusive clips for original series and movies across Disney’s brands Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and its international operation Star.

Here’s what’s premiering today on Disney+ to celebrate the streamer’s second birthday:

November 12 Premieres

The Ballad of Nessie

Ciao Alberto

Dopesick (international markets)

Enchanted

Entrelazados

Fancy Nancy (Season 3, day and date with Disney Junior premiere)

Feast

Frozen Fever

Get a Horse!

Home Sweet Home Alone

Jungle Cruise

The Little Matchgirl

The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Marvel Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings

Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special

Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye

Olaf Presents

Paperman

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings

The Simpsons in Plusaversary

Spin

Tangled Ever After

Tick Tock Tale

Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Here’s what Disney+ rolled out on the premiere/release date front, along with links to the coverage and assets.

Future premiere dates/months/seasons

November 25, 2021

The Beatles: Get Back / Disney

December 3, 2021

Diary of a Wimpy Kid /Disney

December 8, 2021

Welcome to Earth / Nat Geo

January 28, 2022

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild / Disney

February 2022

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder / Disney

February 18, 2022

Sneakerella / Disney

Spring 2022

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers / Disney

Better Nate Than Ever / Disney

March 2022

Cheaper by the Dozen / Disney

Fall 2022

Disenchanted / Disney

Hocus Pocus 2 / Disney

Pinocchio / Disney

Summer 2022

Baymax / Disney

Sometime in 2022

America The Beautiful / Nat Geo

Cars on the Road / Pixar

Limitless / Nat Geo

Obi-Wan Kenobi / Lucasfilm

Rodrick Rules / Disney

Willow / Lucasfilm

Zootopia+ / Disney

2023

Tiana / Disney

Win or Lose / Pixar

International

Four 20th Century Studios titles landed homes via Star in international markets, to be streamed on Hulu in the U.S. and Star+ in Latin America.

Spring 2022

No Exit

Summer 2022

Prey

The Princess

Sometime in 2022

Rosaline

Marvel

Disney+ also unveiled a separate special celebrating its Marvel properties, and revealed it has ordered the animated series Marvel Zombies as well as comics-rooted X-Men ‘97 and Spider-Man: Freshman Year. (Read story here.)

That is in addition to mentions of (per Disney descriptions):



Hawkeye is set in post-blip New York City where Clint Barton aka Hawkeye has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with 22-year-old skilled archer Kate Bishop to unravel a criminal conspiracy. The series stars Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton and newcomer Alaqua Cox. Episodes are directed by executive producer Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert & Bertie; executive producer Jonathan Igla is head writer. The series premieres November 24, 2021. Enjoy an action-packed look in the Marvel Studios special on Disney+.

Moon Knight: Get a first look at “Moon Knight,” a new globetrotting action-adventure series featuring a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt. “Moon Knight” is directed by executive producer Mohamed Diab; Jeremy Slater is head writer. The series is coming to Disney+ in 2022.

She-Hulk: See Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases. “She-Hulk” will welcome a host of Marvel characters to the series, including the Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo, and the Abomination, played by Tim Roth. The new comedy series coming to Disney+ in 2022 is directed by executive producer Kat Coiro with Anu Valia also directing. Executive producer Jessica Gao serves as head writer.

Ms. Marvel introduces Kamala Khan—a 16-year-old Pakistani American from Jersey City. An aspiring artist, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she is a huge fan of the Avengers—and one in particular, Captain Marvel. But Kamala has always struggled to find her place in the world—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. The series is directed by executive producers Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, with executive producer Bisha K. Ali serving as head writer. “Ms. Marvel” premieres on Disney+ in Summer 2022.

