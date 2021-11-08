Disney+ Day: Full Slate Of New Content Unveiled, Company-Wide Promotions Include Discounted Streaming Subscription

“Since launching two years ago, Disney+ has captured the hearts and imaginations of audiences around the world with its best-in-class originals and robust library of beloved films and series,” said Kareem Daniel, chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution. “With Disney+ Day, we are creating an unparalleled experience for our subscribers as only The Walt Disney Company can.”

Among the promotions for subscribers, those with a valid ticket or pass and theme park reservation on November 12 will enjoy special benefits across Disney theme parks. These include entering the theme parks at the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort 30 minutes before the parks open. Subscribers will also enjoy free Disney PhotoPass photo download(s) taken at select locations.

ShopDisney will offer free shipping in the US and Europe from November 12 to November 14 to subscribers of Disney+. Also starting today in the US for a limited time, shopDisney will be rolling out new customizable products from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel, including short sleeve and long sleeve T-shirts for kids and adults from Disney+ shows Raya and the Last Dragon, Luca, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and Loki.

Disney will also team up with Funko to offer an exclusive 10% off Disney+ products from November 12 to November 14 on Funko.com and in their two retail locations, Funko HQ located in Everett, Washington and Funko Hollywood, located in Los Angeles. Customers can use promo code DISNEYPLUSDAY on funko.com, and the discount will be automatically applied at checkout in-store.

Star Wars fans can also head to BringHometheBounty.com at 6am PT on Disney+ Day, for exclusive reveals of new Star Wars Funko Pop! Bobbleheads.

Finally, from November 12 through November 14, more than 200 AMC Theatres will celebrate Disney+ Day with four daily surprise screenings of fan-favorite movies. Guests won’t know which movie is being shown until the screening begins. Tickets for these surprise screenings are $5 each, and guests will receive a free Disney+ poster and a special concession offer with their ticket purchase. A list of participating AMC locations can be found here.

Audiences can watch for exclusive Disney+ Original spots tonight during ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” and “Monday Night Football,” test their trivia in a Disney+ category in “Jeopardy!” on Friday, and tune-in this week for special Disney+ Day integrations and in-show mentions in “Dancing With The Stars,” “General Hospital,” “Live! With Kelly and Ryan,” “Wheel of Fortune,” “Tamron Hall,” “The View,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” “Stephen A’s World,” “NFL Live,” “NBA Today”, “SportsNation,” and more.

Visit www.DisneyPlus.com/DisneyPlusDay to follow the specials all week.