Disney+ Confirms Movies Heading To Star Internationally In 2022: Romeo & Juliet Reimagining ‘Rosaline’; Action Movie ‘The Princess’; Thriller ‘No Exit’

As part of today’s Disney+ Day, the company has unveiled its slate of 20th Century Studios movies coming to its international channel Star in 2022. The projects will debut on Hulu in the U.S. and Star+ in Latin America.

Rosaline is a fresh comedic twist on Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet, with the classic love story now told from the perspective of Juliet’s cousin Rosaline, who in the film is Romeo’s ex-girlfriend.

The movie stars Kaitlyn Dever and is directed by Karen Maine. It will premiere on an unspecified date in 2022.

The Princess is an irreverent action movie set in a fairy tale world. It stars Joey King as a young royal who is more comfortable with a sword than a tiara and must save her kingdom from ruthless mercenaries. Le-Van Kiet directed the film, which will premiere in Summer 2022.

Finally, No Exit is a suspense-thriller following Darby Thorne, played by Havana Rose Liu, a young woman who is stranded by a blizzard and forced to find shelter at a highway rest area with a group of strangers. It will premiere in spring 2022.