Disney+’s ‘Cars’ Series Gets Title, ‘Tiana’ Enlists Stella Meghie As Writer/Director; First-Look Images Released

Disney+ Day brought about news about the streaming platform’s upcoming slate of new programming. Among the slew of announcements were updates on the upcoming Cars series and The Princess and the Frog offshoot Tiana.

Disney+, with the help of Larry the Cable Guy, unveiled the title for its previously untiled Pixar series inspired by the world of Cars. Now titled Cars on the Road, it will will feature Mater (voiced by Larry the Cable Guy) and Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) on family-friendly cross-country road trip. The series is set to begin streaming in 2022. See the newly unveiled concept art and logo below.

Rev your engines: Owen Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy return to voice Lightning McQueen and Mater in the #DisneyPlus Original Series: Cars on the Road, streaming in 2022! #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/NQCu5tW4we — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021

Walt Disney Animation Studios announced that Stella Meghie (The Photograph) will be director and writer of the new long-form musical series, Tiana, coming to Disney+ in 2023. In the series, Tiana sets off for a grand new adventure as the newly crowned Princess of Maldonia, but a calling to her New Orleans past isn’t far behind. View the first-look concept art here.