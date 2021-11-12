Skip to main content
Disney+ Releases ‘Baymax’ & ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ Trailers, ‘Zootopia+’ Art

Disney+

Disney+ Day provided first-looks at upcoming animated series on the streamer, including trailers for Big Hero 6 spinoff series Baymax and The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, a revival of the 2001 Disney Channel Series, as well as art for Zootopia+, a short-form series based on the animated movie franchise.

Baymax, which was announced last year, got a new trailer ahead of its Summer 2022 premiere. Walt Disney Animation Studios’ first-ever animated series will follow the titular healthcare companion as he takes on new powers and helps the people of San Fransokyo. Watch the trailer below.

Also getting a trailer was The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. Set to debut in February 2022, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will bring back the original voice actors and feature Billy Portrer, Zachary Levi and EJ Johsnson. The series will pick up the story of its central character Penny Proud and also include her madcap family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and her grandmother Suga Mama (and Puff!). Penny’s loyal crew Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez and Zoey Howzer will also return for the series.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is executive-produced by Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar, both of whom led the original series. Calvin Brown, Jr. is co-executive producer and story editor, Jan Hirota is producer, and Eastwood Wong is art director. Watch the trailer below.

Fans of Zootopia got a new look at the fast-paced mammal metropolis with new art for Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Zootopia+, also unveiled last year. The short-former spinoff will features some of the movie’s most popular characters, Fru Fru, Tiger Dancers and Flash the sloth. They will star in reality shows like The Real Mousewives of Little Rodentia and So You Think You Can Prance. Zootopia+ is set to arrive on Disney+ in 2022. View the first-look image below.

