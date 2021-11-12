‘Disenchanted’ And ‘Cheaper By The Dozen’ Close In On 2022 Disney+ Release Dates

Two Disney movies that are getting new iterations on Disney+ are now a bit closer to reality after the streamer Friday revealed more concrete release-date information for its long-awaited Enchanted sequel Disenchanted, which returns stars Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey, and its Cheaper By the Dozen redo toplined by Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff.

On Friday, Disney revealed during Disney+ Day that Cheaper By the Dozen will bow in March 2022, while Disenchanted will get a fall 2022 release.

Disney+ via Twitter

Cheaper By the Dozen, written by Black-ish creator Kenya Barris and Grown-ish executive producer Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry and directed by Gail Lerner, reboots the comedy to center on a multiracial, blended family of 12 navigating a hectic home life while managing their family business. Union and Braff play the parents (Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt starred in the 2003 original, which was directed by Shawn Levy; he EPs with Union in the new iteration).

Journee Brown, Kylie Rogers, Andre Robinson, Caylee Blosenski, Aryan Simhadri, Leo A. Perry, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Christian Cote, Sebastian Cote and Luke Prael play the kids.

Disney first revealed in December 2020 that its Disenchanted was headed directly to Disney+. Adam Shankman directed the pic, a follow-up to the 2007 live-action satire of Disney animated princess musicals that saw Adams star as Giselle, a cartoon princess plopped into modern day New York City. It was nominated for three Best Song Oscars for Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz’s tunes “Happy Working Song,” “So Close” and “That’s How You Know.”

Menken returns for the sequel, along with original castmembers Idina Menzel and James Marsden, joined by Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown and Jayma Mays.

As part of the Disney+ Day festivities and ahead of Disenchanted, Disney said it is making Enchanted one of the new titles debuting on the streaming service as of today.