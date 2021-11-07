Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Donald Trump Is Back & Vaccine Resistant, Aaron Rodgers Is Roasted In Scorching ‘SNL’ Cold Open

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Dionne Warwick Joins ‘SNL’s ‘The Dionne Warwick Talk Show’

Dionne Warwick
NBC

Dionne Warwick made a surprise appearance on The Dionne Warwick Talk Show on Saturday Night Live tonight.

SNL has been parodying the “Walk On By” singer for nearly a year, but her appearance marks the first time she has actually appeared alongside Ego Nwodim’s Warwick.

“I’m tired of interviewing people that aren’t legends,” said Nwodim before introducing the iconic singer, who went viral when she set up her own Twitter account last year.

“Why are you perfect?,” Nwodim asked. “I am not perfect, I’m just very very good,” Warwick replied before busting into a performance of Burt Bacharach’s “What The World Needs Now.”

Warwick has been lobbying to be on the show since September, when she posted on Twitter (see below).

SNL’s The Dionne Warwick Talk Show also featured appearances by Ed Sheeran, who admitted to being a “little bit” nasty.

Host Kieran Culkin stopped by as Jason Mraz, while Chloe Fineman played Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson turned up as Post Malone, who Nwodim’s Warwick said was worse than Machine Gun Kelly.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad