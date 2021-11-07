Dionne Warwick Joins ‘SNL’s ‘The Dionne Warwick Talk Show’

Dionne Warwick made a surprise appearance on The Dionne Warwick Talk Show on Saturday Night Live tonight.

SNL has been parodying the “Walk On By” singer for nearly a year, but her appearance marks the first time she has actually appeared alongside Ego Nwodim’s Warwick.

“I’m tired of interviewing people that aren’t legends,” said Nwodim before introducing the iconic singer, who went viral when she set up her own Twitter account last year.

“Why are you perfect?,” Nwodim asked. “I am not perfect, I’m just very very good,” Warwick replied before busting into a performance of Burt Bacharach’s “What The World Needs Now.”

Warwick has been lobbying to be on the show since September, when she posted on Twitter (see below).

I was once again not invited to join the cast of @nbcsnl. Maybe next time. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) September 27, 2021

SNL’s The Dionne Warwick Talk Show also featured appearances by Ed Sheeran, who admitted to being a “little bit” nasty.

Host Kieran Culkin stopped by as Jason Mraz, while Chloe Fineman played Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson turned up as Post Malone, who Nwodim’s Warwick said was worse than Machine Gun Kelly.