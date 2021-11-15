Dick Wolf Podcast ‘Dark Woods’ Gets TV Adaptation With Universal Television

EXCLUSIVE: Dark Woods, a scripted podcast series from Dick Wolf’s Wolf Entertainment, is being lined up for a television adaptation.

The podcast stars Corey Stoll, Monica Raymind and Reidt Scott and tells the story of the suspicious death of a young park volunteer in the California Redwood Forest.

Universal Television is now developing a series adaptation. It follows in the footsteps of its sister Universal Studio Group division UCP, which has successful adapted a number of podcasts for the small-screen including Dr. Death, starring Joshua Jackson, for Peacock, Sam Esmail’s Homecoming for Amazon, Dirty John for Bravo and Joe Exotic for Peacock.

The studio also recently launched its own podcast division, USG Audio, with series including Alligator Candy, The Lost Kids, The Followers: Madness of Two and Close To Death.

Revealed by Deadline earlier this month, Dark Woods launched on November 8. It begins when the body of a young volunteer is discovered in the middle of the California redwoods. It brings together two estranged ex-spouses, a stubborn game warden and a charismatic councilwoman, who must put their personal differences aside to learn the terrifying truth about what is happening in their state park. The investigation leads to a surprising twist impacted by illegal marijuana grow sites and a much larger crime organization.

Written by David Pergolini and directed by Takashi Doscher, it is exec produced by Dick Wolf and Elliot Wolf. The podcast is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Endeavor Content in association with Waverunner Studios.

The series will be exec produced by Dick Wolf and Elliot Wolf as well as Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski.

Elliot Wolf, who shepherded the project at Wolf Entertainment in his role as EVP, Digital, said, “We have always had an eye on developing this story for television and we’re thrilled that our partners at Universal Television share that vision.”

WME Digital put together the Dark Woods podcast and WME represents Wolf Entertainment.