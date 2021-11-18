‘Diamond In The Rough’: Samantha Boscarino, Griffin Johnson, David Koechner, Rizwan Manji & More Board Second Feature From Creator+

Samantha Boscarino (Good Luck Charlie), Griffin Johnson (Ridiculousness), David Koechner (Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy) and Rizwan Manji (Schitt’s Creek) have signed on to star in Diamond in the Rough, the second feature financed and produced by Creator+, which will enter production in Los Angeles this week.

They’ll be joined in the ensemble by Caitlin Carver (Dear White People), Natasha Behnam (American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules), Essence Stiggers (the upcoming Bosch spinoff), Kirstin Leigh (Hawaii Five-0), Carolyn Hennesy (True Blood), Wayne Wilderson (The Mick), Andy Cohen (Ray Donovan), Pat Finn (The Middle) and Carlos Lacamara (The Garcias).

The film directed by Jeannette Godoy (The Garcias) centers on Ariana Alvarez (Boscarino), who is lost after the death of her parents and can’t hold down a job because corporate life is so not her. To help her navigate post-college life, her doting Tío Jorge gets her a seasonal membership at his swanky country club and challenges her to make some friends…fast. But Ariana soon learns that life among the wealthy and golf-obsessed is a lot like being back in high school: cliques abound, mean girls are everywhere and only the richest kids get to call the shots. Will the country club change Ariana—or will it be the other way around?

James Sommers and Grace Church penned the script for the film, with Crystal Ferreiro brought on board for a rewrite.

Godoy, Johnson and Creator+ Head of Content Studio Adam Wescott are producing with Rebecca Stone, Creator+’s Head of Production Nick Phillips, and its Director of Development, McKenna Marshall.

“I’m so thrilled to be working on a project with such strong female representation, in both cast and crew,” said Boscarino. “As a Latinx woman, it means so much to not just portray a stereotype but a complex and relatable character like Ariana who is trying to find herself in the world. I can’t wait to be a part of bringing her story to life!”

“True to the Creator+ mission of creating impact driven feature films, Diamond in the Rough uses comedy to explore themes of the racial and gender prejudice and class-dynamics that have historically existed in country clubs,” added Wescott. “Our intent is to spark conversation while having fun with this modern-day spin on classics like Caddyshack and Happy Gilmore.”

Creator+ is a next-generation content studio and distribution platform for digital-first storytellers and creators. The first feature brought to life by the company was Jane, a psychological thriller starring Madelaine Petsch, Chlöe Bailey, Melissa Leo, Ian Owens and Chloe Yu, which is set for release early next year.

