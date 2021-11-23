DGA Reaches Tentative Agreement For New National Commercials Contract

The Directors Guild of America has reached a tentative agreement with the Association of Independent Commercial Producers for a new national commercials contract. The two-year deal, which was approved unanimously at a special meeting of the guild’s national board, now goes to the DGA’s membership for ratification.

“Our Commercial Negotiations Committee negotiated a fantastic agreement coming out of a tumultuous period for the industry,” said DGA president Lesli Linka Glatter. “This contract contains significant gains for our members and will grow this area of work for years to come.”

Neil Dudich, the DGA’s eastern executive director who led the guild’s negotiating team, said that “Although change is a constant in the commercial industry, one thing that will always stay the same is our determination to maintain the strong commercials contract we have, and steadily improve upon it in a way that makes sense for our members and the commercial producers to thrive together. And I’m proud to say that’s what we achieved in this tentative agreement.”

Highlights of the agreement include:

• Wage increases of between 3% and 3.5% in the first year of the contract depending upon category, and 3% in the second year, with an additional 0.5% increase to the employer contribution rate to the DGA Pension Plan – for total first year economic increases of between 3.5% and 4%.

• A 10.5% increase in the base salaries upon which pension and health contributions are made for most directors, which will in increase retirement benefits and make it easier to qualify for health coverage.

• Juneteenth as a holiday.

• An additional mandatory prep day for first assistant directors when there is a substantial change to the production schedule or shooting boards.

Ratification materials are being sent to members this week.