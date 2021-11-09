You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘Dexter: New Blood’ Series Premiere Draws 2.2 Million Viewers For Showtime, Eyes OTT Audience Record

(L-R): Clancy Brown as Kurt Caldwell, Johnny Sequoyah as Audrey Bishop, Jack Alcott as Harrison Morgan, Alano Miller as Logan, Julia Jones as Angela Bishop, Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan and Jennifer Carpenter as Debra Morgan in DEXTER: NEW BLOOD. Photo credit: Kurt Iswarienko/SHOWTIME. eacia Pavao/SHOWTIME

Dexter: New Blood, Showtime’s revival of the long-running serial killer drama Dexter, pulled in strong viewership numbers in its premiere Sunday.

The premiere episode is projected to have delivered 2.2 million viewers across linear and streaming platforms and is on track to become the most-watched Showtime title ever on OTT on its premiere day, according to the network. It also was the most-watched scripted drama season opener telecast among all premium channels so far this year.

On linear, the premiere episode drew 866K viewers Sunday. On-demand and streaming viewership is projected to hit 1.303M, making for a 2.169M total viewers projected for Sunday across platforms.

Michael C. Hall, who starred as the title character in the 2006-13 series, is back for the revival, along with showrunner Clyde Phillips.

Dexter, which aired for eight seasons on Showtime, centered on the mild-mannered Dexter Morgan (Hall). By day, Dexter worked as a blood-spatter analyst for the Miami police. By night, he was a serial killer—one who happened to target other murderers.

Set 10 years after Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, Dexter: New Blood finds the titular character living under an assumed name in the fictional small town of Iron Lake, New York. Dexter may be embracing his new life, but in the wake of unexpected events in this close-knit community, his Dark Passenger inevitably beckons.

Cast also includes Dexter alums John Lithgow and Jennifer Carpenter, along with John Alcott, Julia Jones, Johnny Sequoyah, Alano Miller, Clancy Brown and David Magidoff.

Produced by Showtime, Dexter: New Blood is executive produced by Clyde Phillips, Michael C. Hall, Scott Reynolds, Marcos Siega, Bill Carraro, John Goldwyn and Sara Colleton.

