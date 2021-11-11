‘Dexter’ Star Jennifer Carpenter To Lead New Regency & QCode Thriller Series ‘Ballistic’

EXCLUSIVE: Dexter and The Enemy Within star Jennifer Carpenter is set to star in and executive-produce New Regency and QCode thriller series Ballistic.

Lihi Kornowski (Losing Alice) and Jonathan Ohye (Bosch) will also star in the series about a secret operative (Carpenter) who, after a mission is compromised, is forced into a psychological game of cat and mouse with her own mind while being hunted down by the very program that created her.

Series creators Spenser Cohen (Moonfall) and Anna Halberg (Distant) will serve as showrunners and executive producers.

The drama, which will be directed and executive-produced by Jeremy Rush (Wheelman), marks the fourth independent series from The Revenant and The Beast Must Die outfit New Regency, audio studio QCode, and producers Automatik and Oddfellows. Recent collaborations include Gaslight, Ellen and The Edge of Sleep.

The six-episode series will be financed by New Regency. Additionally, QCode, New Regency, and the producers will be developing and producing a podcast to accompany the show.

Carpenter, who is currently in production on Showtime’s Dexter: New Blood, is also known for movies Mortal Kombat Legends and The Exorcism Of Emily Rose, as well as CBS drama Limitless.

