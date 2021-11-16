‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Derek Hough Announces He Has Covid, Is Quarantining, Just One Week Before Season Finale

“I have some news to share, and I wanted you to hear it straight from me,” Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough said in a video posted to Instagram this morning. “Even though I’ve been fully vaccinated, I’ve just been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of Covid.”

Hough, who appeared on Monday night’s show, continued: “I just found out. I feel OK. I feel strong. I’m currently taking advice from medical professionals, doing everything I can to get better as fast as I can.”

The news comes about a week before the show has its live Season 30 finale on November 22.

Deadline reached out to ABC about Hough’s status, but did not immediately hear back.

In September, dancer Cheryl Burke tested positive for the virus and quarantined. Just days later her partner, contestant and Peloton fitness instructor Cody Rigsby, announced he also had Covid, despite being vaccinated. The duo went on to compete the following week via a unique format, dancing in separate rooms. Their salsa didn’t go very well that week, but the duo redeemed themselves Monday night with another salsa and will appear on next week’s finale.

Hough’s status for the finale is unclear, but he seems to be feeling fine. He did, however, announce this week’s shows for his Vegas residency at The Venetian “will be rescheduled for a date soon.” He then promised, “I’ll announce the new dates shortly!”