Deon Taylor’s Hidden Empire To Develop Scripted Series On Hip-Hop Mogul Master P; Matthew Carnahan Set As Showrunner

EXCLUSIVE: Deon Taylor and Roxanne Avent Taylor’s Hidden Empire Film Group (Black and Blue, The Intruder) is developing a scripted series centered on Percy Miller, the hip-hop mogul best known as Master P. It will chart his journey from childhood to the heights of his success in the music business.

Matthew Carnahan (House of Lies) has been tapped as showrunner for the untitled 10-part series, and will write it with Taylor. The Hidden Empire principal will also direct and exec produce with Avent Taylor, along with Master P, Wayne Barrow and Kristi Kilday of CP3 Productions, with Hidden Empire’s Omar Joseph serving as co-producer.

The series spanning 30 years of Miler’s life will follow him as he pursues a pro basketball career, watching as he blows out his knee, forcing him to reinvent himself, founding record label No Limit and becoming Master P—one of the biggest hip-hop artists of all time and an even bigger self-made mogul, a savvy entrepreneur with an empire worth $800 million.

“My life has been a whirlwind journey and starting at such a young age I learned that if you want something in life, you need to chase after it. Whether it was playing pro basketball or coming up with a new path, the hustle was always there,” said Master P. “To be working with Deon Taylor, Matthew Carnahan and the rest of our team to tell my story is something I never expected in life but am truly honored and blessed by. I look forward to sharing my story and share the message that you can do anything you put your mind to with hard work, dedication and putting God first.”

“Master P is one of the most iconic names in all of hip-hop, but his legacy is even more inspiring,” said Deon Taylor. “He is someone who I and many others have looked up to not only for his music, but also for his business savviness and entrepreneurial skills. We have all learned something from him and it is an honor to be able to tell his story in an elevated way.”

“Master P has always been a larger-than-life superhero to me, but digging into his true story, it becomes even more remarkable to see that Percy has created his mythos out of will, faith, determination and a deep love and devotion to his family,” added Carnahan. “I can’t wait to help bring this story to the screen.”

Taylor’s next directorial efforts under his Hidden Empire banner will be the horror film Grave Hill, from Parasite producer CJ Entertainment, and Freedom Ride, which tells the story of the late civil rights icon John Lewis and the original Freedom Riders. Other upcoming projects from Hidden Empire, which the Taylors founded with Robert F. Smith, include a reboot of the classic MGM horror film Blacula, the sports heist thriller Free Agents, and the psychological thriller Silent John with is being directed by Aisha Tyler.

Carnahan is best known for creating, showrunning, exec producing and directing Showtime’s House of Lies, as well as creating, showrunning and directing the Nat Geo limited series Valley of the Boom. He is also currently adapting his novel Serpent Girl as a series and acting as an EP on Netflix’s forthcoming doc about civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

Taylor is represented by UTA and Artistry Collective. Master P is repped by Pantheon Talent. Carnahan is with ICM Partners, Lighthouse Management and Media and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.