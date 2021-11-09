You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Dean Stockwell Remembered: David Lynch Recommends ‘Blue Velvet’ Song ‘Honky Tonk, Part 1’ In Honor; Co-Stars Pay Tribute

Refresh for updates… Dean Stockwell, the Quantum Leap, Blue Velvet and Married to the Mob star who died Sunday at 85, is being remembered today, with filmmaker David Lynch honoring the actor in his usual idiosyncratic way, and lifelong friend Russ Tamblyn offering a poignant goodbye.

Lynch, who directed Stockwell in the actor’s great latter-career highlight Blue Velvet in 1986, invoked his friend’s name during his daily YouTube feature David Lynch’s Weather Report.

“Here in L.A., a cloudy morning,” Lynch intones in his immediately recognizable drone. “Very still right now, 55 degrees Fahrenheit, 13 Celsius. In honor of the great Dean Stockwell, I’d like to recommend today ‘Honky Tonk, Part 1’ by Bill Doggett. This afternoon it’ll be going up to only 64 degrees Fahrenheit, around 18 Celsius and it’s gonna be cloudy for sure till this afternoon. This afternoon there will be clouds but also a chance for blue skies and golden sunshine along the way. Everyone have a great day.”

Watch the Lynchian tribute above. And listen to the 1956 R&B classic “Honky Tonk” below.

“Dean,” tweeted actor Tamblyn, who appeared, uncredited, as a child actor in the 1948 movie The Boy with the Green Hair starring Stockwell, “My oldest friend. A godfather-figure to my daughter, Amber. Brilliant artist. Loving dad. We met on the set of The Boy with Green Hair, stayed close til his last breath. Rest easy now, brother. Give Dennis a hug from me when you see him on the other side.”

Tamblyn also appeared with his longtime friend in the 1982 film Human Highway, co-directed by Stockwell and Neil Young. The “Dennis” likely is Dennis Hopper, who co-starred with Stockwell in Blue Velvet. Tamblyn’s daughter, actress Amber Tamblyn, retweeted her father’s post.

Lydia Cornell, an actress who appeared in the 1989 pilot episode of Quantum Leap, remembered the “glint of humor in his eyes.”

Deadline will update this post as more remembrances arrive.


 

