Deadline’s Contenders Film: New York To Return In Person At Museum Of Moving Image In Queens

Continuing with the fall series of Contenders Film events that have already taken place in London and Los Angeles and including this weekend’s virtual International and Documentary presentations, Deadline is bringing an in-person Contenders event back to New York — but with a twist.

Like Los Angele and London it will be hybrid on Saturday, December 4 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. ET live, and also presented virtually between 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. ET. It also will be in a brand new venue, the spectacular Museum of the Moving Image in Queens.

The Contenders events, which started over a decade ago, are designed to give AMPAS, BAFTA and guild members an overview of this year’s awards-season films.

Studios participating for Contenders Film: New York include A24 with The Humans and Zola; Amazon Studios with A Hero, The Tender Bar and Being the Ricardos; Apple Original Films with A24 for The Tragedy of Macbeth; Apple Original Films with CODA and Swan Song; Focus Features with Stillwater and The Card Counter; MGM Pictures/United Artists Releasing with Cyrano, No Time to Die and Respect; Neon and Participant with Flee; Neon and Tropic Studios with Spencer; Netflix with Don’t Look Up, Passing, The Hand of God, The Lost Daughter and The Power of the Dog; and Warner Bros with In the Heights and King Richard. Participating talent from the films will be announced at a future date.

Sponsors include Michter’s Distillery, Mezcal Los Siete Misterios, Eyepetizer, and modMD. For those attending in person, there will be a catered breakfast, lunch and post-event reception.

