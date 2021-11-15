Deadline Contenders L.A. Arrivals: Nicole Kidman, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jennifer Hudson & More – Photo Gallery

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Deadline’s Contenders L.A. returned for an in-person edition Sunday at the DGA Theater, with 31 buzzy awards-season titles showing off their wares in panels that featured the likes of Nicole Kidman, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jennifer Hudson, Kristen Stewart, Javier Bardem, Adam McKay, Lady Gaga, Mahershala Ali, Ben Affleck, Kenneth Branagh, Pedro Almodóvar, Penélope Cruz, Simon Rex, Marlee Matlin, Andrew Garfield and Dakota Johnson to name a few.

Check back Tuesday on Deadline.com for the full panel videos.

