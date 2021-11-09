David Krumholtz Signs With Paradigm, Scores Roles Including On Showtime’s ‘Super Pumped’ 

EXCLUSIVE: The Deuce star David Krumholtz has found new representation and scored a couple of new roles.

Krumholtz has signed with Paradigm and has joined Showtime’s Uber drama series Super Pumped and Peacock’s Angelyne.

The actor, who is perhaps best known for his role in long-running CBS procedural Numb3rs, will recur as Google co-founder Sergey Brin in Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber. The first installment of Showtime’s anthology series tells the story of the ride-sharing company that stands out as both a marvel and a cautionary tale. It comes from Billions co-creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien and stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kyle Chandler, and Elisabeth Shue.

Krumholtz will also recur on Angelyne, the limited series for Peacock about the billboard-adorning personality who recently ran for governor of California. The series, which is produced by UCP, stars Emmy Rossum and is about fame, identity, survival, billboards, Corvettes, lingerie, men, women, women teasing men, men obsessed with women, West Hollywood, crystals, UFOs, and most importantly of all, the self-proclaimed Rorschach test in pink, glow-in-the-dark queen of the universe. It is exec produced by Sam Esmail.

He previously starred as Harvey Wasserman in HBO’s David Simon drama series The Deuce as well as Simon’s adaptation of The Plot Against America. He plays William O. Bittman in HBO’s upcoming limited series The White House Plumbers opposite Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux.

Other projects include IFC comedy series Gigi Does It, which he wrote, exec produced and starred in as a 76-year-old woman. He also also appeared in Mom, The Good Wife and The Newsroom.

On the features side, he featured in the Coen Brothers’ Hail Caesar, Sony’s I Saw The Light and Universal’s Ray among others.

Krumholtz continues to be represented by Brookside Artist Management and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.