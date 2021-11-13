Dave Chappelle Fundraiser For His High School Postponed By Threats Of Student Walk-Out

Dave Chappelle’s appearance at his former high school in Washington, D.C. has been postponed by a threat of a student walkout.

The Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Georgetown said students were uncomfortable with Chappelle’s remarks on transgender people in his Netflix special, The Closer. The fundraiser would have been held on Nov. 23, but now has been moved to April 22.

The monies raised would have gone toward a new theater named after Chappelle, according to Politico Playbook, which broke the news

“We recognize that not everyone will accept or welcome a particular artist’s point of view, product, or craft, but reject the notion that a ‘cancel culture’ is a healthy or constructive means to teach our students how society should balance creative freedom with protecting the right and dignity of all of its members,” the school said in a statement, according to the newsletter.