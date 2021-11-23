‘Dancing With the Stars’ Reveals Season 30 Winner

This post contains spoilers for the latest episode of Dancing With the Stars Season 30.

Dancing With The Stars named its newest Mirror Ball champion on Monday night in a night of freestyle dances and fierce competition. Out of an original field of 15, the winner of the latest edition of ABC’s hit celebrity dance competition was former NBA player Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach. Shumpert and Karagach outshone the fellow competitors with a routine that combined a cha-cha and a foxtrot. It earned them a perfect score and raves from judge Len Goodman.

“Sometimes underdogs bite back, and that’s what you have done tonight,” said Goodman. “What I love about your dancing, you dance cool. There was no confusion in the fusion; it was really right on. Well done.”

The final episode of the season saw Shumpert best YouTube star Jojo Siwa, dancer Amanda Kloots and Peleton trainer Cody Rigsby.

While Shumpert did win an NBA Championship alongside LeBron James in 2016, tonight he earned his first Mirror Ball trophy. It is also Karagach’s first number one finish on the show, which aired at 8 p.m. ET and will be rebroadcast at that time on the West Coast.

And your Mirrorball Champions of Dancing with the Stars 2021 are… 💫 pic.twitter.com/9Cstu4ijcN — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) November 23, 2021

Former judge and winner Julianne Hough was back behind the judges’ table tonight, stepping in for her brother, Derek Hough, as he continued to quarantine after being diagnosed with a breakthrough case of Covid-19 last week. She joined fellow judges Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

Last season, former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe won the popular dancing show with partner Artem Chigvintsev.