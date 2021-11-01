‘Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol’: NBC Hands Peacock Original Pilot Linear Slot

NBC will give the pilot of Peacock original drama series Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol a linear sampling.

The broadcast network will air the first episode of the mystery thriller, which is based on The Da Vinci Code author’s 2009 novel, at 10 p.m. Monday, November 8. It will replace a repeat of Ordinary Joe that previously was planned.

It marks the first time that NBC has aired an episode of a Peacock original on its linear schedule. The series originally was developed for NBC as Langdon and moved to the streamer late in the development process so it won’t be too much of a tonal departure for the broadcast network.

The move is made to give the 10 -part series, which debuted on the NBCU streamer on September 16, more exposure ahead of its season finale.

Deadline understands that the series has performed well on Peacock and is primed for a second-season renewal.

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol follows the early adventures of young Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon, who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a chilling global conspiracy.

It stars Ashley Zukerman, Valorie Curry, Sumalee Montano, Rick Gonzalez, Eddie Izzard and Beau Knapp.

The series is produced by CBS Studios, Imagine Television Studios and Universal Television. Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie serve as writers and executive producers. Dan Brown, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Samie Kim Falvey, Anna Culp, John Weber and Frank Siracusa also executive produce. Dan Trachtenberg executive produced and directed the pilot.