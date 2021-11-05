The CW Midseason Premiere Dates: New ‘Naomi’ & ‘All American: Homecoming’ Join Schedule; ‘The Flash’, ‘Riverdale’ On The Move

The CW has set its midseason premiere dates, and there are a lot of changes coming in 2022.

The second season of Superman & Lois will serve as a lead-in to new series Naomi on Tuesday nights beginning January 11. They will take over the spots previously held by The Flash and Riverdale, which are moving to new nights after a months-long hiatus. Riverdale will move to Sundays beginning March 6, and The Flash and Kung Fu will comprise the Wednesday lineup beginning March 9.

See full schedule below.

It will be an All American night on Mondays beginning February 21. Mothership series All American will air at 8 pm followed by spinoff All American: Homecoming at 9 pm.

Dynasty will premiere its fifth season on Dec. 20, during a break for All American. It will move to Fridays starting March 11, paired with Season 4 of Charmed.



Two Sentence Horror Stories debuts its third season on Jan. 16, joining Legends of the Hidden Temple on Sundays.

Here is the CW’s midseason schedule, including series debuts, season premieres and midseason return dates:

Monday, December 20

8-9 p.m. Dynasty (Season 5 premiere)

9-10 p.m. Dynasty (Original episode)

Friday, January 7

8-9 p.m. Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Midseason return)

9-10 p.m. Nancy Drew (Midseason return)

Saturday, January 8

8-8:30 p.m. Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Original episode)

8:30-9 p.m. Whose Line Is It Anyway?

9-9:30 p.m. World’s Funniest Animals (Original episode)

9:30-10 p.m. World’s Funniest Animals

Sunday, January 9

7-10 p.m. The 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards

Tuesday, January 11

8-9 p.m. Superman & Lois (Season 2 premiere)

9-10 p.m. Naomi (Series premiere)

Wednesday, January 12

8-9 p.m. Dc’s Legends Of Tomorrow (Midseason return)

9-10 p.m. Batwoman (Midseason return)

Sunday, January 16

8-9 p.m. Legends of the Hidden Temple (Original episode)

9-9:30 p.m. Two Sentence Horror Stories (Season 3 premiere)

9:30-10 p.m. Two Sentence Horror Stories (Original episode)

Monday, January 17

8-9 p.m. Naomi (Series premiere encore)

9-10 p.m. 4400 (Midseason return)

Thursday, January 27

8-9 p.m. Walker (Midseason return)

9-10 p.m. Legacies (Midseason return)

Monday, February 21

8-9 p.m. All American (Midseason return)

9-10 p.m. All American: Homecoming (Series premiere)

Sunday, March 6

8-9 p.m. Riverdale (Midseason return; new night)

Wednesday, March 9

8-9 p.m. The Flash (Midseason return; new night)

9-10 p.m. Kung Fu (Season 2 premiere)

Friday, March 11

8-9 p.m. Charmed (Season 4 premiere)

9-10 p.m. Dynasty (Return with original episodes)

Erik Pedersen contributed to this report.