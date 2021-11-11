‘The Cube’ Creator Adam Adler Joins ITV Studios’ Potato As Creative Director; Label Merges With Gameface

Adam Adler, creator of global hit format The Cube, has joined ITV Studios non-scripted label Potato as creative director, as the label is rolled in with Adler’s former employer Gameface.

ITV Studios-backed Gameface’s IP including ITV format The Void and Britain’s Brightest Family will integrate with The Chase producer Potato’s roster, with Adler joining Potato creative directors Martin Scott and Phil Mount and reporting into Managing Director Michael Kelpie. Gameface is one of three subsidiary labels of ITVS-backed Cats on the Roof, with Crook Productions and Second Act Productions also set to close.

During his stint as Creative Director of Objective Productions, Adler created The Cube, which has sold to multiple territories including TBS in the US with Dwayne Wade hosting and was recently rebooted by ITV. He also created BBC1’s The Reflex and is a former Channel 4 Commissioning Editor, where he oversaw Derren Brown’s The Heist, 8 out of 10 Cats, and Russell Brand’s Ponderland.

Potato has most recently won ITV orders for gameshows Moneyball and Sitting On A Fortune, hosted by Ian Wright and Gary Lineker respectively, both of which are co-produced with ITV Studios stablemate Possessed.

Adler said: “For me, Potato is the home of quiz and game, and I can’t wait to see what I can add to that in the coming months.”

Kelpie said 2021 had been a “meteoric year of growth” for Potato, with Adler’s hire signalling the label’s “unbridled ambition to be one of the UK’s foremost content producers.”