Critics Choice Association’s Celebration Of Latino Cinema Sets Honorees & Presenters

The stars are set for the Critics Choice Association’s inaugural Celebration of Latino Cinema. The group said today that Clifton Collins Jr, Natalie Morales, Eugenio Derbez, Reinaldo Marcus Green, Olga Merediz and the creative team behind Vivo — including Lin-Manuel Miranda and Gloria Estefan — are among the honorees.

Cristela Alonzo will host the set for the December 9 event, which will be held virtually to fete groundbreaking achievements in Latino cinema from the outstanding work of Latino performers and creators in 10 categories.

Critics Choice Association

Here are the honorees:

Filmmaker Reinaldo Marcus Green will receive the Director Award for the film King Richard. Aunjanue Ellis, who plays the Williams sisters’ mom in the pic, will present the award.

Actor Clifton Collins Jr. will receive the Actor Award for his starring role in the upcoming Sony Pictures Classics film Jockey. Don Cheadle will present.

Actress and humanitarian Olga Merediz will receive the Actress Award for her critically acclaimed role in Jon M. Chu’s big-screen adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights, a role she originated in the stage musical. Presenting the Actress Award will be Jon M. Chu.

Actor, producer, and writer Eugenio Derbez will receive the Supporting Actor Award for his role in the Apple Original Film, CODA. Eva LKongoria will present the prize.

The creative team behind Netflix’s Vivo, which includes Gloria Estefan, Alex Lacamoire, Juan de Marcos, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ynairaly Simo, will receive the Film Music Award. Andy Garcia will present it.

Filmmaker Tatiana Huezo will receive the International Film Award for her latest feature, Prayers for the Stolen, which was recently named Mexico’s international entry for the Oscars and is streaming on Netflix. Gregory Nava will present.

Actor, director, writer, and activist Natalie Morales will receive a Special Honoree Award, presented by Michaela Watkins.

As previously announced, Rita Moreno will receive the Icon Award (presented by Gloria Estefan & Emilio Estefan), Demián Bichir will receive the Career Achievement Award from Chris Weitz, and Miranda will receive the Visionary Award from presenter Robin de Jesús.

“We are deeply honored to be presenting these awards to such a distinguished group of iconic artists and are thrilled to be celebrating Latino Cinema for this inaugural awards event,” ” said CCA’s Claudia Puig and Clayton Davis, co-programmers of the Celebration of Latino Cinema. “We applaud the Critics Choice Association for showcasing the innumerable contributions of these Latino standout performances.”