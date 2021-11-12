Crew Member Broke Leg When Struck By Snapped Cable On ‘Trigger Warning’ Set In New Mexico

An accident on the New Mexico set of Trigger Warning last month left crew member James Saul with a broken leg.

The October 1 accident occurred while filming a scene in which an ambulance was being towed by a cable. The cable snapped, whipped around and struck him on the leg. Saul was transported to a hospital and was released that evening.

James Saul via Facebook

The next day, Saul posted a photo of himself in a wheelchair with his leg in a cast. A few days later, he posted an X-ray image of his broken leg, accompanied by a caution to “Be careful out there movie folks.”

The accident happened while filming at Zia Pueblo, a tiny Native American community about 40 miles north of Albuquerque. The film, which stars Anthony Michael Hall, Jessica Alba and Mark Webber, wrapped in October and was produced for Netflix by Thunder Road Pictures.