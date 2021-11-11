‘The Story Of Late Night’ Producer Cream Productions Launches Green Initiative, Aims To Be Carbon Negative This Year

EXCLUSIVE: Cream Productions, the company behind CNN’s The Story of Late Night, is looking to become more environmental conscious with a series of iniatives.

The company, which also makes All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs for Amazon and The Haunted Museum and A Ghost Ruined My Life with Eli Roth for Discovery+, has launched a green initiative with the goal of being carbon negative this year.

It has hired Angelica Siegel as Sustainability Strategy Manager.

The move makes Cream one of the first to invest significant resources into creating a dedicated in-house team to enhance its sustainability efforts.

Siegel, who has consulted for the likes of UNICEF and Jewish National Fund of Canada, will oversee and co-ordinate the company’s green efforts as it is on track to be carbon negative across all of its corporate and production operations throughout 2021.

She will spearhead data analysis, develop internal and external reports, operationalize all green protocols and share her knowledge across the TV/film and circular economy ecosystem.

The initiative will be handled by Siegel, Patrick Cameron, SVP of Operations, Irene Vandertop, Director of Business Development, Finance, Digital and Production Coordinators Cameron Sparks and Ricky Grella. They have been charged with measuring and purchasing offsets to counter any carbon emissions in its offices and productions.

“Caring about the health of the planet is part of Cream’s DNA, and there’s no better way to make a measurable difference than by starting at the ground level within the workplace,” said Patrick Cameron, Senior Vice President of Operations. “By making green thinking a vital part of our company’s culture, we’re hoping to set an example that can be embraced by anyone who wants to make an impact.”