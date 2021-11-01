Sunday’s Cowboys-Vikings ‘SNF’ Trumps World Series Game 5; ’60 Minutes’ Maintains Top Spot Among Non-Sports Titles

on NBC and Game 5 of the World Series on Fox went head-to-head on Halloween evening for the top primetime spots. However, the NFL showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings proved more attractive for viewers as the game took the evening’s highest ratings and viewership.

The Cowboys’ 20-16 victory on SNF earned a 3.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 12.82 million viewers in Nielsen fast affiliates. Sunday’s face-off was up from last week’s game between the Colts and 49ers.

Game 5 of the World Series, which took over Fox’s typical animation slate, saw the Astros avoid elimination with a 9-5 victory forcing the series back to Houston for Game 6 on Tuesday. In early numbers, last night’s World Series game earned a 2.7 demo rating and 12.31 million viewers, significantly up from Game 1.

Of course, with both SNF and the World Series, numbers are set to rise pending adjustment as they do with all major live and sporting events.

In the non-sports part of Sunday’s primetime, CBS topped programming with 60 Minutes. While the latest episode didn’t see high numbers as it has in the past couple weeks (thanks to delayed NFL regional coverage), the interview series continued its streak of topping non-sports titles on Sunday. In the following hour, The Equalizer (0.6, 6.30M) maintained its lead-in and bested the other non-sports titles of the 8 p.m. hour.

Also in the same hour, The CW’s Legends of the Hidden Temple (0.1, 220,000) saw its smallest audience since it premiered in early October.

ABC’s Halloween evening peaked with AFV (0.4, 4.12M), followed by Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (0.4, 3.49M), then Supermarket Sweep (0.3, 2.20M) and The Rookie (0.3, 3.21M).