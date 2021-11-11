Cornji Calhoun Sr. Dies: Halle Berry’s Son In ‘Monster’s Ball’ Was 30

“We are blown away by the outpouring of love the community and Coronji’s adopted family has shown during our process of grief,” his mother, Theresa C. Bailey, wrote Wednesday on the page. “As we close this chapter, we ask that in your remembrance of him, you remember to love your neighbor as yourself, because that is what Coronji did for his entire community.”

Calhoun’s only acting credit was Monster’s Ball. In the film, he was Tyrell, the constantly berated son of Berry’s lead character, Leticia Musgrove. He secured the role in an opening casting call in Louisiana. In the film, he dies after a bad accident.

Monster’s Ball earned Berry an Oscar for Best Actress, the first woman of color to win in the lead category.