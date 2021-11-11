Cornji Calhoun Sr. Dies: Halle Berry’s Son In ‘Monster’s Ball’ Was 30

Coronji Calhoun Sr., who played Halle Berry’s son Tyrell Musgrove in the 2001 film Monster’s Ball, has died of congestive heart failure and lung problems on Oct. 13. He was 30 and his death was confirmed by his mother.
Berry and Monster’s Ball producer Lee Daniels have contributed to a GoFundMe page, both with donations of $3,394 each.
“We are blown away by the outpouring of love the community and Coronji’s adopted family has shown during our process of grief,” his mother, Theresa C. Bailey, wrote Wednesday on the page. “As we close this chapter, we ask that in your remembrance of him, you remember to love your neighbor as yourself, because that is what Coronji did for his entire community.”
Calhoun’s only acting credit was Monster’s Ball. In the film, he was Tyrell, the constantly berated son of Berry’s lead character, Leticia Musgrove. He secured the role in an opening casting call in Louisiana. In the film, he dies after a bad accident.
Monster’s Ball earned Berry an Oscar for Best Actress, the first woman of color to win in the lead category.
WWL-TV reported that Calhoun was one of six children. He is survived by a 10-year-old son and 13-year-old stepson.
