Deadline’s Contenders Film: International Ready For Kickoff With 26 Awards-Season Titles In Spotlight

Deadline’s Contenders Film: International kicks off this morning, offering up the opportunity to hear from filmmakers who have been making waves around the world in 2021. The second annual event spotlighting international feature films begins at 9 a.m. PT and will showcase the cream of the crop from this year’s festival awards winners, box office hits and International Feature Oscar hopefuls as the teams behind them discuss their work and inspirations.

For Contenders Film: International, we’ve again pivoted to a virtual event, which will boast a robust lineup. In total, talent will appear to discuss 26 titles that will represent their home countries as the official submissions for the International Feature Film category at the 94th Academy Awards. A total of 19 studios, streamers and distributors be on hand with presentations including clips and Q&As moderated by Deadline’s crack crew of offshore and domestic editors and reporters.

International films are a mainstay of the global industry. They provide different perspectives on the world at large, create thought-provoking discourse, illuminate new talent and help foster moviegoing in general. Indeed, every year seems to offer up an embarrassment of riches — be it from established or brand-new filmmakers.

It’s been another strange year given the Covid situation’s continuing ebbs and flows, but major overseas festivals such as Cannes and Venice went ahead with in-person events and delivered a powerhouse of pickings. Among the movies we’ll be sharing time with are Julia Ducournau’s Cannes Palme d’Or winner Titane (France); Paolo Sorrentino’s Venice Grand Jury Prize winner The Hand of God (Italy); Asghar Farhadi’s A Hero (Iran) and Juho Kuosmanen’s Compartment No. 6 (Finland), which shared the Grand Prize in Cannes; Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s Memoria (Colombia), a Jury Prize laureate on the Riviera; Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Cannes Screenplay winner Drive My Car (Japan); Kira Kovalenko’s Un Certain Regard honoree Unclenching the Fists (Russia) and that same section’s Originality Prize winner, Valdimar Johannsson’s Lamb (Iceland); the leading performance-crowned I’m Your Man by Maria Schrader (Germany); Polish Film Festival Best Picture Leave No Traces by Jan P Matuszynski (Poland); and two box office smashes in their home markets in Ryoo Seung-wan’s Escape From Mogadishu (Korea) and the David Ondříček-directed Zátopek (Czech Republic).

Talent on hand will include Titane star Agathe Rousselle, The Hand of God’s breakout Filippo Scotti, I’m Your Man’s Schrader and lead humanoid Dan Stevens, Lamb’s Johannsson and star Noomi Rapace, Memoria’s Weerasethakul; Unclenching the Fists’ Kovalenko and producer Alexander Rodnyansky; A Hero’s Farhadi, and Compartment No. 6’s Kuosmanen among many more.

Check out today’s schedule and panel lineup below, and follow the panel coverage on Deadline and our Twitter, Facebook and Instagram channels using the hashtag #DeadlineContenders.

Contenders Film: International 2021 schedule

(all times PT)

9 a.m. – Livestream begins

MUBI

9:04-9:18 a.m. – Unclenching the Fists

Alexander Rodnyansky (Producer)

Kira Kovalenko (Director)

9:18a-9:30 a.m. – Great Freedom

Sebastian Meise (Director)

Franz Rogowski (Actor)

KINO LORBER

9:30-9:40 a.m. – Luzzu

Alex Camilleri (Writer/Director/Editor)

9:40-9:55 a.m. – Hive (Kino Lorber/Zeitgeist Films)

Blerta Basholli (Writer/Director)

Yllka Gashi (Actor)

9:55-10:06 a.m. – Brighton 4th

Levan Koguashvili (Director)

Phedon Papamichael (Cinematographer)

10:06-10:16 a.m. – Casablanca Beats

Nabil Ayouch (Writer/Director/Producer)

AURUM FILM

10:17-10:27 a.m. – Leave No Traces

Jan P. Matuszynski (Director)

Tomasz Zietek (Actor)

SIDESHOW AND JANUS FILMS

10:27-10:37 a.m. – Drive My Car

Rysuke Hamaguchi (Director/Co-Writer)

COHEN MEDIA GROUP

10:37-10:48 a.m. – Let It Be Morning

Eran Kolirin (Director)

Alex Bakri (Actor)

10:48-10:58 a.m. – The Good Boss

Fernando Leon de Aranoa (Director/Screenwriter/Co-Producer)

Javier Bardem (Actor)

NETFLIX

10:58-11:14 a.m. – The Hand of God

Lorenzo Mieli (Producer)

Daria D’Antonio (Cinematographer)

Filippo Scotti (Actor)

11:14-11:32 a.m. – Prayers for the Stolen/Noche de Fuego

Tatiana Huezo (Writer/Director)

BLEECKER STREET

11:32-11:43 a.m. – I’m Your Man

Dan Stevens (Actor)

Maria Schrader (Director)

SONY PICTURES CLASSICS

11:43-11:55 a.m. – Compartment No. 6

Juho Kuosmanen (Director/Co-Writer)

AMAZON STUDIOS

11:55 a.m.-12:08 p.m. – A Hero

Asghar Farhadi (Director)

12:08 a.m.-12:38 p.m. – LUNCH

NEON

12:38-12:49 p.m. – Titane

Agathe Rousselle (Actor)

12:49-1 p.m. – Memoria

Apichatpong Weerasethakul (Director/Writer/Producer)

FOCUS MEDIA

1-1:10 p.m. – Tereza37

Danilo Serbedzija (Director)

Lana Baric (Writer/Actor)

LEMMING FILM

1:10-1:21 p.m. – Do Not Hesitate

Shariff Korver (Director)

SENSE PRODUCTION

1:22-1:32 p.m. – Oasis

Ivan Ikic (Director)

CORINTH FILMS

1:32-1:44 p.m. – Drunken Birds

Ivan Grbovi (Director/Writer)

Sara Mishara (Writer)

LUCKY MAN FILMS

1:44-1:57 p.m. – Zapotek

Vaclav Neuzil (Actor)

Martha Issova (Actor)

ROWDY PICTURES

1:57-2:08 p.m. – Pebbles

Nayanthara Shivan (Producer)

Vignesh Shivan (Producer)

WELL GO ENTERTAINMENT

2:09-2:22 p.m. – Escape from Mogadishu

Ryoo Seung-Wan (Director)

Kang Hye-Jung (Producer)

BLACK SPARK FILM

2:22-2:33 p.m. – Tigers

Erik Enge (Actor)

Alfred Enoch (Actor)

Frida Gustavsson (Actor)

A24

2:33-2:44 p.m. – Lamb

Noomi Rapace (Actor)

Valdimar Johannsson (Director/Writer)