Deadline’s Contenders Film: International Streaming Site Launches

Deadline has launched the stand-alone streaming site for Contenders Film: International, featuring the 26 panels from Saturday’s all-day virtual showcase of key titles entered into the International Feature Oscar race. This year’s panel lineup included appearances by the likes of Javier Bardem, Noomi Rapace, Asghar Farhadi, Dan Stevens, Apichatpong Weerasethakul and Agathe Rousselle discussing their buzzy projects as the movie-awards season heats up.

The stars and filmmakers represented a wide swath of international offerings featuring Mubi’s Unclenching the Fists (Russia) and Great Freedom (Austria); Kino Lorber’s Luzzu (Malta), Hive (Kosovo), Casablanca Beats (Morocco) and Brighton 4th (Georgia); Aurum Film’s Leave No Traces (Poland); Sideshow and Janus Films’ Drive My Car (Japan); Cohen Media Group’s Let It Be Morning (Israel) and The Good Boss (Spain); Netflix’s The Hand of God (Italy) and Prayers For the Stolen (Mexico); Bleecker Street’s I’m Your Man (Germany); Sony Pictures Classics’ Compartment No. 6 (Finland); Amazon Studios’ A Hero (Iran); Well Go Entertainment’s Escape from Mogadishu (South Korea); A24’s Lamb (Iceland); and Neon’s Titane (France) and Memoria (Colombia).

Additional companies participating include Focus Media’s Tereza27 (Croatia), Lemming Film’s Do Not Hesitate (The Netherlands), Sense Production’s Oasis (Serbia), Corinth Films’ Drunken Birds (Canada), Lucky Man Films’ Zápotek (Czech Republic), Rowdy Pictures’ Pebbles (India) and Black Spark Film’s Tigers (Sweden).

Deadline’s Contenders offerings continue Tuesday with the launch of Contenders Film: Documentary streaming site, followed by the in-person Contenders Film: New York set for December 4 at the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, NY.