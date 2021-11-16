Collin Creighton Joins Makeready To Oversee Production Slate

EXCLUSIVE: Makeready has brought in Collin Creighton to be a producing partner alongside founder Brad Weston and oversee the company’s production slate. Creighton most recently served as Director of Original Studio Film at Netflix, where during his tenure he was instrumental in building out the company’s original film division, overseeing high-profile features including The Irishman, Okja, 22 July, The Laundromat, Spenser Confidential and Velvet Buzzsaw.

Prior to joining Netflix, Creighton was VP Production & Development at The Weinstein Company, where he oversaw titles including Southpaw, St. Vincent, Lee Daniels’ The Butler and both seasons of the Netflix original series Marco Polo.

“Collin’s invaluable experience from his many years at Netflix and his overall skill set are very complimentary for our needs at Makeready. I’m excited to partner with him to make awesome films and series together,” Weston said.

Makeready and Endeavor Content recently announced a multi-year joint venture deal to finance and produce film, TV and documentary content. In the new partnership, Makeready will be a label of Endeavor Content, with full development and production funding, as well as access to all of Endeavor Content’s studio and production infrastructure, providing Makeready with the resources to build a formidable slate of premium, filmmaker and talent-driven film, TV series and documentaries across all platforms.