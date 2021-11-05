Broadcast Networks To Cover Colin Powell Funeral Live On Friday

The memorial service for retired Army general, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell is set for Friday in Washington D.C., with the broadcast news networks and their digital and affiliate outlets planning live coverage that will impact regular daytime programming.

Coverage at National Cathedral will begin just before noon ET/9 a.m. PT. C-Span and the cable news networks will join ABC, CBS, NBC and PBS in providing live reports from the ceremony, which will include tributes from Richard Armitage, Madeleine Albright and Powell’s son Michael.

You can watch a livestream here:

Powell died October 18 at age 84 from complications of Covid-19. Born in Harlem the son of Jamaican immigrants, he played an influential role in shaping foreign and military policy in the administrations of Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush.

Here’s what the networks are planning for Friday:

ABC

World News Tonight anchor David Muir will lead coverage from New York joined by Martha Raddatz at the cathedral with contributions from Byron Pitts, Pierre Thomas and Jonathan Karl.

CBS

CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell will headline a Special Report to be broadcast on the network and livestreamed on CBSN (beginning at 11:30 ET), the CBS News app and on Paramount+. Margaret Brennan will join her in the the studio, with Nancy Cordes at the cathedral and David Martin at the Pentagon.

Fox News

Fox News Channel will preempt Outnumbered with coverage led by Harris Faulkner, joined by John Roberts and Sandra Smith. KT McFarland and Juan Williams will contribute, as will Jennifer Griffin from the cathedral. Karl Rove, Gen. Jack Keane, Ari Fleischer, Bill McGurn, Bret Baier and Chris Wallace will also contribute.

MSNBC

Hallie Jackson will anchor special coverage live from the cathedral joined by Andrea Mitchell.

NBC

NBC News, MSNBC and NBC News Digital will provide coverage, witch Chuck Todd anchoring a Special Report with Kristen Welker joining from the cathedral in coverage streamed on digital platforms.

PBS

PBS NewsHour‘s Nicole Ellis will host special coverage starting at 11 a.m. ET, joined by the Los Angeles Times’ Kevin Merida, military historian Richard Kohn and correspondent Nick Schifrin.