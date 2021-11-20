‘C’mon C’mon’ Takes Golden Frog And Audience Award At Camerimage — Complete Winners List

Mike Mills’ A24 film C’mon C’mon triumphed at the 2021 EnergaCamerimage Film Festival, celebrating the art of cinematography—claiming its high honor, the Golden Frog, along with its Audience Award.

Cinematographer Robbie Ryan’s Golden Frog win gives him new momentum as a 2022 Oscar contender, on the heels of his first nomination in 2019 for his work on Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Favourite. While only handful of past winners since the festival’s founding in 1993 have gone on to secure the Best Cinematography Oscar, 12 of 30 have nabbed nominations. And over the last eight years, 5 winners have gone on to nominations—most recently, Joshua James Richards with Nomadland, and Lawrence Sher with Joker.

In Mills’ film, which opened in theaters across North America yesterday, Joaquin Phoenix plays Johnny, a radio journalist whose latest project has him interviewing children across the U.S. about the state of affairs in the world. Johnny forges a tenuous but transformational relationship with his 8-year-old nephew Jesse (Woody Norman)—the son of his sister Viv (Gaby Hoffmann)—when he winds up taking on his travels from Los Angeles to New York to New Orleans.

This year at Camerimage, which took place in in Toruń from the 13th to the 20th of November, The Tragedy of Macbeth DP Bruno Delbonnel received the second-place prize (the Silver Frog), with Dune DP Greig Fraser taking Bronze. Other notable winners included director Nabil Ben Yadir’s Animals, which took the FIPRESCI Award, and Julia Ducournau’s French Oscar contender Titane, which won the prize for Best Director’s Debut.

Check out the full list of winners below.

MAIN COMPETITION

Golden Frog: C’mon C’mon

cin. Robbie Ryan

dir. Mike Mills

Silver Frog: The Tragedy of Macbeth

cin. Bruno Delbonnel

dir. Joel Coen

Bronze Frog: Dune

cin. Greig Fraser

dir. Denis Villeneuve

FIPRESCI AWARD

Animals

cin. Frank van den Eeden

dir. Nabil Ben Yadir

POLISH FILMS COMPETITION

Best Polish Film: Operation Hyacinth

cin. Piotr Sobociński Jr.

dir. Piotr Domalewski

FILM AND ART SCHOOL ETUDES COMPETITION

Laszlo Kovacs Student Award – Golden Tadpole – The Howling

cin. Max Bugajak

dir. Bartosz Brzeziński

school: Warsaw Film School

Silver Tadpole: Tala’vision

cin. Philip Henze

dir. Murad Abu Eisheh

school: Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg

Bronze Tadpole: Cold Blow Lane

cin. Christopher Behrman

dir. Luca Homolka

school: Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg

DOCUMENTARY FEATURES COMPETITION

Golden Frog — best feature documentary: My Voice Will Be With You

cin. Tristan Galand

dir. Bruno Tracq

DOCUMENTARY SHORTS COMPETITION

Golden Frog — best short documentary: Survive

cin. Jacob Friedrich Maria Kohl

dir. Lara Milena Brose, Kilian Armando Friedrich

DIRECTORS’ DEBUTS COMPETITION

Best Director’s Debut: Titane

cin. Ruben Impens

dir. Julia Ducournau

CINEMATOGRAPHERS’ DEBUTS COMPETITION

Best Cinematographer’s Debut: Bipolar

cin. Yuming Ke

dir. Queena Li

MUSIC VIDEOS COMPETITION

Best Music Video: Kuba Kawalec & Ana Andrzejewska “Zdechłam”

cin. Kacper Fertacz

dir. Zuzanna Plisz

TV SERIES COMPETITION

Best Episode: Welcome to Utmark: Eye for an Eye

cin. Andreas Johannessen

dir. Dagur Kári

AUDIENCE AWARD

C’mon C’mon

cin. Robbie Ryan

dir. Mike Mills