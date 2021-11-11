CMA Awards 2021 Sees Chris Stapleton Dominate, Wins ‘Album Of The Year’ – Luke Combs Wins ‘Entertainer Of The Year’

It was a big night for Chris Stapleton at the 55th annual Country Music Assn. awards Wednesday night, as the singer took home Album of the Year and Single of the Year among his five trophies overall.
Stapleton won Song of the Year and Single of the Year for “Starting Over” and took album of the year for his record of the same name. He also won trophies as producer on the single and album.
“I want to say thank you to everybody that listened to the record, and everybody that listens to music,” Stapleton said from the stage.
Stapleton is also nominated in the male vocalist and Entertainer of the Year categories.
UPDATE: Luke Combs won the Entertainer of the Year honors, the biggest award of the evening.
“I just want to thank everybody in this room,” he said. “I don’t deserve to win it, but I’m sure as hell glad that I did.”
The winners:
Single of the year
- “Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown (Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young; Mix Engineer: Sean Moffitt)
- “The Good Ones” – Gabby Barrett (Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale; Mix Engineers: Chris Galland, Manny Marroquin)
- “Hell Of A View” – Eric Church (Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)
- “One Night Standards” – Ashley McBryde (Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)
- WINNER: “Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton (Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton; Mix Engineer: Vance Powell)
Album of the year
- “29” – Carly Pearce (Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Jimmy Robbins; Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore)
- “Dangerous: The Double Album” – Morgan Wallen (Producers: Dave Cohen, Matt Dragstrem, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome and Joey Moi; Mix Engineer: Joey Moi)
- “Heart” – Eric Church (Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)
- “Skeletons” – Brothers Osborne (Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)
- WINNER: “Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton (Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton; Mix Engineer: Vance Powell)
Song of the year
- “Forever After All” – Songwriters: Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford
- “The Good Ones” – Songwriters: Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick
- “Hell Of A View” – Songwriters: Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell
- “One Night Standards” – Songwriters: Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde
- WINNER: “Starting Over” – Songwriters: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton
Female vocalist of the year
- Gabby Barrett
- Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde
- Maren Morris
- WINNER: Carly Pearce
Male vocalist of the year
- Dierks Bentley
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
- WINNER: Chris Stapleton
Vocal group of the year
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- WINNER: Old Dominion
- Zac Brown Band
Vocal duo of the year
- Brooks & Dunn
- WINNER: Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Maddie & Tae
Musical event of the year
- “Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan, Producer: Paul DiGiovanni
- “Chasing After You” – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris, Producers: Aaron Eshuis, Teddy Reimer
- “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” – Elle King & Miranda Lambert, Producer: Martin Johnson
- “Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown, Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young
- WINNER: “Half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney), Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins
Musician of the year
- WINNER: Jenee Fleenor, fiddle
- Paul Franklin, steel guitar
- Aaron Sterling, drums
- Ilya Toshinskiy, banjo
- Derek Wells, guitar
Music video of the year
- “Chasing After You” – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris, Director: TK McKamy
- “Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown, Director: Peter Zavadil
- “Gone” – Dierks Bentley, Directors: Wes Edwards, Travis Nicholson, Ed Pryor, Running Bear, Sam Siske
- WINNER: “Half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney), Director: Patrick Tracy
- “Younger Me” – Brothers Osborne, Director: Reid Long
New artist of the year
- WINNER: Jimmie Allen
- Ingrid Andress
- Gabby Barrett
- Mickey Guyton
- HARDY