CMA Awards 2021 Sees Chris Stapleton Dominate, Wins ‘Album Of The Year’ – Luke Combs Wins ‘Entertainer Of The Year’

It was a big night for Chris Stapleton at the 55th annual Country Music Assn. awards Wednesday night, as the singer took home Album of the Year and Single of the Year among his five trophies overall.

Stapleton won Song of the Year and Single of the Year for “Starting Over” and took album of the year for his record of the same name. He also won trophies as producer on the single and album.

“I want to say thank you to everybody that listened to the record, and everybody that listens to music,” Stapleton said from the stage.

Stapleton is also nominated in the male vocalist and Entertainer of the Year categories.

UPDATE: Luke Combs won the Entertainer of the Year honors, the biggest award of the evening.

“I just want to thank everybody in this room,” he said. “I don’t deserve to win it, but I’m sure as hell glad that I did.”

The winners:

Single of the year

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown (Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young; Mix Engineer: Sean Moffitt)

“The Good Ones” – Gabby Barrett (Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale; Mix Engineers: Chris Galland, Manny Marroquin)

“Hell Of A View” – Eric Church (Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)

“One Night Standards” – Ashley McBryde (Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)

WINNER: “Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton (Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton; Mix Engineer: Vance Powell)