Major UK Broadcasters, Discovery And Sky Sign Up For Climate Content Pledge

The bosses of all major UK broadcasters, Discovery UK and Sky have come together to sign a Climate Content Pledge at this week’s COP26, as they attempt to uproot their commissioning processes and teach audiences more about reaching net zero on greenhouse gases.

Twelve networks, which represent more than 70% of time UK audiences spend watching TV and film, have put their names to the pledge, as the CEOs of the major broadcasters appear in a panel session this morning at BBC Scotland.

The pledge reads:

We will reach more of our audiences with content that helps everyone understand and navigate the path to net zero, and inspires them to make greener choices. We will develop processes that help us to consider climate themes when we are commissioning, developing and producing content. We will ensure that our efforts are informed by the science. We will recognise the importance of fair and balanced representations of visions for a sustainable future. We will work together: learning from and inspiring each other sharing relevant industry and audience insights and developing relevant metrics improving how we measure our impact. We will communicate regularly with our colleagues, partners, and audiences so that we can all play our part in meeting this shared challenge.

Signatories include BBC Director General Tim Davie; ITV CEO Carolyn McCall; Channel 4 CEO Alex Mahon; and Discovery EVP, General Manager, UK & Nordics, James Gibbons.

Related Story Senior ITV Execs To Receive Bonuses For Meeting Climate Targets, Raft Of Environmental Measures Unveiled

The group wants to highlight how TV and film have a unique role in helping audiences understand the solutions to tackle climate change and the choices to consider on the path to net zero, adding that it is the industry’s responsibility to rise to that challenge.

Most major broadcasters have unveiled climate action plans in recent months and the BBC is targeting net zero by 2030, for example.

Pledge signatories:

BBC – Tim Davie – Director General

BBC Studios – Tom Fussell – CEO

Britbox International – Reemah Sakaan – CEO

Channel 4 – Alex Mahon – CEO

Channel 5/ViacomCBS UK – Maria Kyriacou – President

Discovery UK & Eire – James Gibbons – EVP Gen Mgr UK & Nordics

ITV PLC – Carolyn McCall – CEO

RTÉ (Ireland) – Dee Forbes – Director General

S4C – Owen Evans – Chief Executive

STV Group PLC- Simon Pitts – Chief Executive

SKY Group – Stephen van Rooyen

UKTV – Marcus Arthur – CEO